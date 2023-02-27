Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan have announced a three-date tour of Australia in May this year. The two acts will land in Brisbane on Friday, 12th May, before moving through Sydney and Melbourne over the following two days.

The shows form part of their ongoing NY State Of Mind tour; they played more than 25 shows across the US last year.

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: A NY State Of Mind

[embedded content]

Wu-Tang Clan were last here in 2018 when they played four shows at the Sydney Opera House as part of the 25th-anniversary tour for 36 Chambers. Illmatic hitmaker Nas was last in the country as part of Ms. Lauryn Hill’s 2019 tour. Funnily enough, Lauryn Hill will also be in Australia in 2023: she was just announced as the headliner for Gold Coast festival Promiseland.

Nas’ surprise-dropped a new album called Magic in 2021, which followed up the lauded King’s Disease II, which featured collaborations with Eminem, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Hit-Boy, and more.

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas NY State Of Mind Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 12th May – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday, 13th May – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday, 14th May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets go on sale Monday, 6th March at 12pm local time via Live Nation. A Live Nation pre-sale will happen from 11am on Friday, 3rd March.

