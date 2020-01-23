Wu-Tang Clan Biopic Series ‘An American Saga’ Is Coming To Australian TV Next Month

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 23, 2020

Wu-Tang Clan biopic series Wu Tang: An American Saga launched via US streaming service Hulu back in September of last year, but at the time there was no (legal) way of accessing the show in Australia.

All that’s about to change, however, with the news that Stan have acquired streaming rights. As The Music reports, the 10-episode first season will premiere on the platform on Friday, 14th February.

Set in early 90s New York and focusing on the inception and rise of the iconic hip-hop collective, An American Saga was co-created and written by Alex Tse and Wu-Tang’s The RZA and stars the likes of Ashton Sanders (as RZA), Shameik Moore (as Raekwon), Dave East (as Method Man) and Joey Bada$$ (as Inspectah Deck).

According to Stan, the series “tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

Earlier this month, Hulu renewed the show for a second series. It’s scheduled to launch towards the end of the year in the US – but no word yet on an Australian release.

Watch the trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga below.