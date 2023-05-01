Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA Hosting Speed Chess Event in Melbourne

Longtime fans of the Wu-Tang Clan know that GZA plays a mean game of chess. The MC has been a devoted chess player for many years now, and, alongside bandmate RZA, once played against a grandmaster for charity.

And now might be your time to take a run at him: in a couple of weeks’ time on Monday, 15th May, GZA will co-host a speed chess competition in Fitzroy North, Melbourne. If you’re not too keen on chess but still want to get in on the action, there’ll also be a meet and greet, and DJ sets throughout the evening.

Wu-Tang Clan: ‘Protect Your Neck’

[embedded content]

If you are keen to play chess, the afternoon will kick off around 5pm, with two rounds of eight players competing every half hour – the winners of each round will get the chance to face off against GZA. Entry will set you back $30.

The Wu-Tang Clan are gearing up to tour Australia alongside Nas. Their co-headlining tour is set to kick off in Brisbane this Friday, 12th May, before moving through Sydney and Melbourne over the following two days.

The shows are part of their N.Y. State Of Mind tour, which they’ve been taking around North America for the last year.

Chessboxing With GZA

Monday, 15th May – 75 Reid Street, Fitzroy North

Tickets are on sale now via The Gospel.

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas N.Y. State Of Mind Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 12th May – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday, 13th May – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday, 14th May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets on sale now via Live Nation.

Further Reading

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce 2023 Australian Tour

RZA Is Suing Wu-Tang Clan Merch Bootleggers for $2 Million USD

Nas & Lil Nas X Finally Have A Song Together, Thus Fulfilling The Prophecy