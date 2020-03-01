Wuhan Marathon postponed

BEIJING — Wuhan Marathon, originally set for April 12, has been postponed to the second half of the year to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the organizing committee said in a notice on Saturday.

The decision has been made to avoid public gathering and ensure the health and safety of participants, the committee said.

The entry qualifications of all runners will be reserved and if they cannot continue to participate, the entry fee will be refunded unconditionally, it said.

The new date will be announced later.

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

