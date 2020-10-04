WWII vintage bomb found in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – A backhoe operator accidentally discovered a thousand pound-vintage bomb on Legaspi Street of Isabela City, Basilan province on Saturday, October 3, the military said.

Colonel Domingo Gobway, commander of the Joint Task Force Basilan, said police identified the bomb as a World War II vintage, estimated to be 80 years old, which could still explode using a trigger.

Gobway said personnel of the 16th Special Forces Company and a PNP EOD (explosives and ordnance disposal) team had cordoned the area and the entire Barangay Isabela Proper to safely recover the bomb.

Later, the bomb was brought to the 4th Special Forces Battalion headquarters in Barangay Cabunbata, awaiting the approval for its proper disposal.

/MUF

