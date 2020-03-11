Wynn Macau Remains Only Resort Worldwide To Win 8 Forbes Five-Star Awards For Fourth Consecutive Year

MACAU, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — For the fourth consecutive year, Wynn Macau has retained its position as the only resort in the world with eight Five-Star awards on the 2020 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Rating list. With a total of 22 across its global portfolio of hotels, spas and restaurants, Wynn Resorts holds the most FTG Five-Star awards of any independent hotel company in the world.



Sichuan Moon at Wynn Palace was also announced as ‘Restaurant of the Year’ worldwide, the first time it has ever given such a distinction. Achieving an impressive top score of 99.22 percent, the FTG Five-Star restaurant was selected from 302 rated fine dining venues around the world. The recognition praised chef André Chiang’s creative approach to presenting the complexities of Sichuan cuisine, as well as its visually stunning interiors and exemplary guest experience.

Fine dining restaurant SW Steakhouse at Wynn Palace attained a Five-Star award this year for the first time, meaning Wynn Palace now has the most FTG Five-Star restaurants of any individual resort worldwide, with five total. Alongside those for its spa and hotel, this brings the resort’s total number of Five-Star awards to seven.

“I believe this unprecedented recognition by Forbes Travel Guide is about more than our service and commitment to operating the highest quality hotels and restaurants,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “This is a testament to the culture of excellence that resides in each of our resorts, whether it be in the United States or China. Our global team of 31,000 employees commits every day to creating experiences worthy of Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars.”

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas have each earned Five-Star status on the 2020 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Rating list and are now the largest and second largest FTG Five-Star resorts in the world respectively, with a collective total of seven Five-Star awards, the most of any resorts in North America. Wynn Palace, originally earning FTG Five-Star status in 2018, is the third largest. Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas remains the only FTG Five-Star Chinese restaurant in North America, achieving the honor for the fourth consecutive year.

Wynn Resorts received the following 2020 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards:

Macau: Wynn Macau – Wynn Macau (Five-Star) – Encore at Wynn Macau (Five-Star) – The Spa at Wynn (Five-Star) – The Spa at Encore (Five-Star) – Golden Flower (Five-Star) – Mizumi (Five-Star) – Ristorante il Teatro (Five-Star) – Wing Lei (Five-Star) Wynn Palace – Wynn Palace (Five-Star) – The Spa at Wynn Palace (Five-Star) – Sichuan Moon (Five-Star) – SW Steakhouse (Five-Star) – New in 2020 – Sushi Mizumi (Five-Star) – Mizumi (Five-Star) – Wing Lei Palace (Five-Star) Las Vegas: Wynn Las Vegas – Wynn Las Vegas (Five-Star) – New in 2020 – Encore Las Vegas (Five-Star) – New in 2020 – Wynn Tower Suites (Five-Star) – Encore Tower Suites (Five-Star) – The Spa at Wynn (Five-Star) – The Spa at Encore (Five-Star) – Wing Lei (Five-Star)

To view the complete list of 2020 Forbes Travel Guide star award winners, click here.



Wynn Macau Exterior



Wynn Palace Exterior

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury gaming resort destination featuring 671 hotel rooms with sweeping views of the Boston skyline and Boston Harbor, a 210,000 square foot casino, ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, award-winning dining, and state of the art ballroom and meeting spaces.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 272,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine dining in 12 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For our full award winners list, daily travel stories and more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

