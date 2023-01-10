X CLUB. Announce 2023 ‘Global Fugitives’ Australian Tour

Brisbane dance export X CLUB. have announced a handful of Australian tour dates for next month.

The duo, made up of Ben Clarke and Jesse Morath, have just come off a string of UK and Europe tour dates – they also recently delivered a set at Beyond the Valley a few weeks ago. This tour will see them take in dates in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, and their hometown Brisbane throughout February and March.

X CLUB.: ‘Only If U’

[embedded content]

They’ll kick things off at Sydney’s Roundhouse on February 17th, before hitting up the Fiction Club in Canberra, The Timber Yard in Melbourne, and finishing things off in The Warehouse in Brisbane on March 4th.

They won’t be going it alone, having enlisted German duo DJ Heartstring, French act Miley Serious, and locals Sam Alfred, Yarra, Yikes, and Kritty to come along with them on the tour.

You can register for pre-sale tickets now on the duo’s website.

X CLUB. Global Fugitives Australian Tour 2023

Register for pre-sale access here.