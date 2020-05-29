“X-Factor UK Alisah Bonaobra releases self-titled album with the carrier track ‘Ginto Ang Sandali’”

Pagkatapos gumawa ng ingay sa 2017 X-Factor UK, Alisah Bonaobra is ready with a couple of new singles set to reintroduce her versatility to Filipino audiences. The first is the song “Ginto ang Bawat Sandali,” penned by Marizen Yaneza na sumulat din ng kantang “Iingatan Ka” popularized by Carol Banawa.

Si Alisah na tinanghal ding first runner-up sa season 2 ng The Voice of the Philippines noong 2015 ay nasa pangangalaga ngayon ng RJA Productions headed by Rosabella Jao-Arribas. Sa exclusive interview ng PUSH kay Alisah ay ibinahagi nito ang kanyang The Voice at X-Factor journey at ang naging assessment niya kung nag-succeed ba siya dito o hindi.

“My journey from The Voice of the Philippines to X Factor UK is almost the same, in terms of pressure and goal. For me, they just differ from country, the nationality of the crowd I am performing [in front of] during the competition, and the set of judges I need to impress to go through the next level.

“First, being the first runner-up of The Voice of the Philippines Season 2 is a life changing experience, but not like how X Factor UK changed my life after the competition. I’m really thankful how X Factor UK gave me an international stamp, and made everyone around the world know who I am. Every time they hear or see my name, lagi nilang sinasabi, ‘She’s from X-Factor UK,’ ‘Yeah, I watched her in X-Factor UK,’ ‘She really did great on X- Factor UK,’ etcetera.

“As a performer/professional singer, that’s a really big deal, and it also helped me a lot as I also help my family financially. X-Factor UK also helped me to level up as an artist at dahil din do’n tinatawag na rin akong international singer,” tuluy-tuloy na kuwento sa PUSH ni Alisah.

Ayon sa singer, hindi naging madali ang kanyang mga pinagdaanan bago na-achieve ang kanyang goal.

Aniya, “Minsan nawawalan ako ng self-confidence and focus dahil sa tindi ng pressure sa mga sinasalihang singing contest lalo na nung bata pa ako. Lagi kasi akong talunan. Sabi ng mom ko, I am giving my 101% sa rehearsal, pero kapag nasa stage na raw ako nawawala yung focus ko.

“So one day, habang nagpa-practice ako sa bahay, she suddenly unplugged the amplifier that I am using. Sinadya niya raw yon for me to realize if I really love what I am doing. From that moment, na-realize ko yung mga dapat kong gawin, kaya nung sumali ulit ako sa mga contest ayun nananalo na ako.”

Kontento na ba siya sa takbo ng kanyang career ngayon?

“I always trust God’s plan and I know he always leads us to the perfect time, place, and moment in our lives. Rejection is one way of God’s protection to us,” katwiran pa niya.

Wala rin daw siyang inggit na nararamdaman sa ibang mga naging produkto ng The Voice of the Philippines na sikat na ngayon.

“Never po ako nainggit sa ibang The Voice of the Philippines artists na kasabayan ko na mga nakagawa na ng pangalan sa music industry. Sabi nga po nila, ‘learn to clap to other’s success, your time will come.’ Sabi ko nga po, I trust God’s plan po, and one of those plans nga po ay nung naging finalist ako ng X- Factor UK noong 2017 which I am really greatful,” paliwanag niya.

Sa palagay ba niya ay merong magiging epekto ang “new normal” dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic sa pag-usad ng kanyang career? Bawal na muna kasi ang mga shows, concerts at iba pang live performances.

“Everyone around the world are really affected by this COVID-19 pandemic, and as an artist na no work, no pay din I am worried at first. Yung management team ko po made me feel relieved. As for this ‘new normal’ this will never affect my heart and passion in my singing career.

“Thankfully, we have a very high technology and a lot of apps were made to still express and do the things I do love – singing – may ways pa rin to inspire, give happiness and hope to others. Hopefully, there will be a vaccine soon for us para bumalik na sa dati ang lahat,” sambit pa ni Alisah.

“When the pandemic is over we’ll be promoting my first ever self-titled album at yung iba pang artists namin sa RJA Productions. Sana magkaroon na rin soon ng concerts at live performances,” dagdag pa niya.

When asked kung may balak pa ba siyang ituloy ang kanyang singing career sa UK, ang sagot niya, “If God permits, why not. It’s really one of my dream to be part of West End or Broadway musical plays.”

Available na ngayon sa YouTube, Spotify and iTunes ang “Ginto Ang Sandali” ni Alisah.