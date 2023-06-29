X-ray technician nabbed for allegedly molesting client in QC

MANILA, Philippines — A 51-year-old radiology technician was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a female client at a hospital in Quezon City, the police reported on Thursday.

According to Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Novaliches Police Station’s personnel identified and collared suspect Michael Petras at a hospital along General Luis St. in Novaliches on June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the report, the 22-year-old victim went to the hospital for consultation and underwent an X-ray procedure last June 25. When she returned for her results two days later, on June 27, the suspect offered her a free electrocardiogram (ECG) test.

During the procedure, police said Petras allegedly molested the victim, who managed to escape him and reported the incident to Novaliches Police Station.

FEATURED STORIES

QCPD said the suspect would be charged with Acts of Lasciviousness before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED STORIES

Man nabbed in QC for raping woman with mental disability

Man nabbed for raping granddaughter in Quezon City

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>