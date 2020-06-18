“Xander Ford trends as ex-partner exposes alleged physical abuses”

Xander Ford’s ex-girlfriend, Ysah Cabrejas, came forward to tell stories of abuses by the former online sensation.

Marlou Arizala, formerly known as Xander Ford, became a trending topic on social media on Wednesday, June 17, as his ex-partner named Ysah Cabrejas exposed the series of abuses done to her by the online sensation.

According to Ysah, she wanted to remain silent on the issue at first, but Marlou’s alleged constant spreading of lies forced her to come forward and tell her story.

As proof of the abuses she experienced in the hands of marlou, Ysah shared photos of her swollen legs which were allegedly the result of Ford’s beating and screenshots of conversations between them.

Ysah first dismissed Marlou’s allegations that the reason she decided to be in a relationship with him was because of his popularity.

“Binigay ko lahat ng gusto mo pero ginago mo ko. Ayaw ko na sana mag salita pero sobra na.

“Pa-victim ka masyado, masyado kang sinungaling. Palagi mo sinusumbat sakin na kasikatan lang habol ko sa’yo. Hangal ka ba? Tinaggap kita buong buo sinugal ko na lahat kasi pinili kita, pinag tanggol kita sa lahat, kasi sabi ko kahit sukuan ka ng lahat ako hindi kita susukuan pero ano ginawa mo? Masyado mo kong tinake advantage hindi mo ba naisip yon? O wala ka lang talagang isip kasi sarili mo lang iniisip mo,” she began.

Ysah went on to share that Marlou would allegedly force her into having sexual intercourse even if she would firmly decline — sometimes even if she has a menstrual period. There were also times when she would plead to Ford not to have sexual contact, but the latter would respond to her by saying he wanted to get her pregnant.

She stated: “Bago ako sumuko nag tiis muna ako pinipilit mo’ko na may mangyari satin kahit na meron ako at kahit na ayaw ko pag hindi ako pumayag magagalit ka kaya nga ako nagka-pasa gawa mo kasi pinilit mo ko! Hindi ka ba naawa sakin? Umiiyak ako sa harap mo, nag mamakaawa ako sayo, na tama na ayaw ko na pero di ka nakinig sabi mo basta mabuntis kita kahit iwan mo ko okay na ko don tanga ka ba? Anong klaseng boyfriend ka? Hindi lang isang beses nangyari yon! Yung una dahil lang hindi ako pumayag na sabay maligo sa’yo grabi na yung galit mo sakin.”

Ysah then lamented having received such treatment from Marlou despite all the things she has done for him.

“Pinamukha mo lang na katawan lang habol mo sakin. Binabaliktad mo ko sa lahat para ano? Para malinis image mo. Nag papaawa effect ka pa. Kahit na ako yung mas kawawa! Tinapakan mo pagkatao ko eh! Minahal kita pero di mo yun pinahalagahan,” she stated.

She added: “Lagi mo sinasabi mag babago pero hindi ka naman nag babago! Binalik mo gamit ko pero kulang tapos si Beauty (their pet cat) ayaw mo ibalik, kasi aalagaan mo kagaya ng pagmamahal mo sakin? Ulol sasaktan mo lang yan kasi ganon ginawa mo sakin! Lahat ng post mo puro paawa puro kasinungalingan kasi don ka naman magaling! Hindi ako nag papasikat o ano, gusto ko lang malaman mo/niyo yung side ko.”

See the post below:

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Marlou retaliated by saying he would never do such things to Ysah — citing having a girl sibling as his reason for allegedly not committing any of the things she accused him of doing.

“Ayokong pagusapan ‘yung ganon ka sensitibong bagay dahil may kapatid akong babae, hindi para pagusapan ng lahat. Sobrang nasasaktan ako sa nangyayare sa problema namen. Bat kami humantong sa ganto. Lahat ng nangyare samen ay hindi ko pansariling kagustuhan dahil nagsasama kami. Hindi ko alam na magagawa nya saken to,” he said.

He also apologized to Ysah and asked her to settle the problem privately instead because he claims his mom could no longer go to sleep because of what’s going on between them right now.

“Problema naten tayo lumutas dalawa wala silang alam at kinalaman, maraming salamat sa nakinig saken. Hindi niyo ko kailangan paniwalaan dahil nga panget ako. Hindi ko magagawa sa kanya ‘yun, dahil ayokong mangyari yun sa babaeng kapatid ko. Sorry Ysah sana magusap tayo hindi dito sa social media pati mama ko di na makatulog ayusin naten to, alam kong hindi kana babalik saken kahit masaket ay tatanggapin ko,” he said.

As of this writing, Ysah’s post has already garnered more than 120,000 reactions and 155,000 shares on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Marlou became the top trending topic on Twitter Thursday morning, June 18.

Xander Ford first rose to popularity as Marlou Arizala of the group Hasht5.