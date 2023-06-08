Xavier Rudd Headlining 2023 Wanderlust True North Festival Tour

Xavier Rudd has been locked in to headline the yoga, wellness, and music festival Wanderlust True North. The festival will land in three locations this year: in Melbourne on Saturday, 16th September, on the Gold Coast on Thursday, 21st September, and finally in Sydney on Saturday, 23rd September.

Rudd will perform tracks from across his long career, digging into their creation and meaning in what’s billed as a “special fireside chat”.

Xavier Rudd: ‘Stoney Creek’

Wanderlust will be hosted by Yorta Yorta woman Allira Potter, and feature motivational speakers, meditation and yoga sessions, and more. Surfing champion Mick Fanning will also appear to chat about his relationship with meditation. For more information on the program, head to the website.

Rudd’s last full-length release was in 2022 with Jan Juc Moon, which followed his critically acclaimed 2018 album Storm Boy. The singer and multi-instrumentalist will soon be embarking on an extensive European tour in support of Jan Juc Moon, kicking off in a couple of weeks’ time in the Netherlands and finishing up in Italy in late July.

Rudd also picked up the APRA Award earlier this year for Most Performed Blues and Roots Work, for his track ‘We Deserve To Dream’.

Wanderlust True North Festival 2023

Xavier Rudd

Nick Broadhurst

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 16th September – Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne

Thursday, 21st September – Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach

Saturday, 23rd September – Overseas Passenger Terminal, Sydney

Tickets are on sale now.

