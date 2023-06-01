Xavier Rudd, Skegss, Gretta Ray & More to Play Kiama’s Clearly Music, Art & Wellness Festival

The town of Kiama on the New South Wales south coast is getting a new music festival. It’s called Clearly, and its inaugural, all-ages event will take place at Kiama Showground on Saturday, 11th November.

Headlining the event will be singer-songwriter Xavier Rudd and garage rockers Skegss – their first show to be announced since revealing the imminent departure of bassist Toby Cregan. Elsewhere on the bill are Ruby Fields, Gretta Ray, Tyne-James Organ and Big Twisty & the Funknasty, along with Hope D, Emily Wurramara, Stevan, Gully Days, Double Barrel and the Polymics.

Aside from the festival’s main stage offerings, there will also be a disco stage featuring sets from Ben Gerrans along with Groove Society, Sasha Milani and more. Live art, wellness expos, workshops, food trucks, amusement rides and market stalls are all on the agenda too. Tickets are on sale now.

On Friday, 9th November (the day before the festival), the Pavilion in Kiama will also hold a one-day workshop for musicians, performers, songwriters, rappers, producers and DJs trying to create a pathway to success, with a slew of music industry figures sharing knowledge and offering artist development advice. You can sign up to attend that here.

“I have always dreamed of delivering a festival of this scale locally since throwing my first event in Sydney Harbour in 2010,” says festival co-founder Dom Furber. “I was born in the area, attended primary school in Gerringong and high school in Kiama, so have close ties to the local community.

“Clearly Music, Arts & Wellness Festival and the Clearer Workshop will provide a platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their talents and connect with audiences from all over. We can’t wait to see the positive impact this festival will have on the community this year and in the years to come.”

Saturday, 11th November – Kiama Showgrounds, Dharawal Country/Kiama

