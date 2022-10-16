Xavier Rudd to Play Opening Gig at The Green Room, a New Venue on the Bluesfest Site

Xavier Rudd has added another engagement to his already-busy 2022 calendar, with the Torquay artist set to play the first gig at the brand new venue, The Green Room, located on the Bluesfest site. Rudd will cut the ribbon at the 1,500 capacity space on Saturday, 26th November.

Rudd completed a 37-date Australian tour earlier this year in support of his latest album Jan Juc Moon. He’ll soon put a pin in a 50-date tour of Europe. Bobby Alu will be on support duties for Rudd’s upcoming show at The Green Room.

Xavier Rudd – ‘We Deserve To Dream’

[embedded content]

Rudd is also on the lineup for the 2023 edition of Bluesfest. In a statement, festival organiser, Peter Noble OAM, expressed his enthusiasm for the The Green Room’s opening gig. The Green Room was constructed and completed earlier this year on the Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah.

“People speak of hallowed ground,” Noble said. “When it comes to music, The Green Room stands on hallowed ground given the likes of Jack Johnson, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, Gypsy Kings, Jeff Beck, Bob Dylan,[…] and literally hundreds more who have walked this ground since 2010. And I’m absolutely delighted that Xavier Rudd will be the first artist to perform in The Green Room.”

Rudd, too, demonstrated enthusiasm for the upcoming gig. “It’s been a massive year and I’m stoked to play my final show on Bundjalung Country to finish things off,” he said “This new Green Room venue is gonna be great for the Byron area and I’m excited to launch this new space.”

Xavier Rudd At The Green Room

Saturday, 26th November – The Green Room, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets on sale from Friday, 21 October.

Further Reading

Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams Lead Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples Join Forces For 2023 Australian Tour

The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows