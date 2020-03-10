XCMG Foundation Brings Flagship Drilling Rigs to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG’s (SHE: 000425) Foundation Division is to showcase the XRU313 rotary drilling rig, and XZ4055 horizontal drilling at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, the largest tri-annual construction trade show in North America held from March 10-14 in Las Vegas, US.



XCMG XRU313, the 36-ton Rotary Drilling Rig Is Brought to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020.

The 36-ton XRU313 rotary drilling rig, which is powered by a 160KW engine, is capable of achieving a drilling diameter of 1.7 meters, and depth of 36 meters and meets tier 4 emission requirements. The XRU313 follows a modular design which allows for convenient switching between two working heights of 8 and 16 meters. It also features a high-speed automatic soil dumping function which can reach speeds of 120r/min.

The XZ4055 horizontal directional drilling rig is automatic and eco-friendly and comes with an engine that meets Stage V emission standards in North America. It has pioneered an all-electric silent fan that dynamically adjusts heat loss and dramatically lowers noise levels. Advanced safety features include protection against electric shock, locks and fault diagnosis.

XCMG Foundation was founded in August 2019 as a subsidiary of XCMG to specialize in the development and manufacturing of piling, drilling, mining, rail and non-excavating machinery. Its intelligent manufacturing workshop for rotary drilling rig has established multiple automatic IM production lines for key components. XCMG Foundation launched the largest tonnage rotary drilling rig and horizontal directional drilling rig in the world.

XCMG Foundation’s products are exported to more than 70 countries and regions and are highly praised by local customers for its high construction efficiency and excellent quality.

XCMG Foundation’s XR180DV has completed two house-building projects in New York City, the US and the XR80E was used in a house-building project in Canada. In Mexico, the XR280DII participated in the Guadalajara light rail construction and the XR150DII joined the Toluca–Santa Fe railway construction project. “I am so satisfied with this machine. It’s so high-efficient and reliable,” said the operator of the Guadalajara light rail construction.

“XCMG Foundation has worked diligently to develop ‘Advanced and Endurable’ products and improve quality, safety and reliability. We are a leader in the large tonnage drilling rig market, and we thrive to provide excellent construction solutions and services for our customers,” said Zhang Zhonghai, Deputy GM of XCMG Foundation.

Visitors can learn more about the XCMG Foundation at booth F6424 in the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

About XCMG



XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world’s construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

