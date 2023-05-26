XUZHOU, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On May 16, 2023, XCMG (SHE: 000425), the world’s top three construction machinery manufacturers, inaugurated its 5th International Customer Festival with a captivating opening ceremony held at its production facility for excavating machines. The event includes visits to XCMG excavator machinery’s exhibition hall and intelligent production lines, interactive activities in the excavator theme park as well as four engaging interactive zones. Many of the company’s international customers and guests attended the event.



XCMG’s 5th International Customer Festival Showcases the Latest Excavator Product Lineup.

XCMG Excavator Machinery Business Unit of XCMG provided a deeper insight into intelligent manufacturing when showcasing to the guests the exhibition hall and the state-of-the-art intelligent production line, including intelligent welding robots, the horizontal boring and milling machining center, fully enclosed automatic shot blasting line, and the comprehensive intelligent production information management system.

XCMG also reinforced its collaboration with international partners by delivering over 100 top-of-the-line excavators to customers in the Philippine market. This significant milestone serves as a testament to XCMG’s commitment to meeting the needs of its valued customers and further propels its growth in the global market.

To provide customers worldwide with an immersive experience of XCMG’s products, a specially designed excavator theme park took center stage at the event. The park showcased an array of popular models and spare as well as in-depth explanations of product performance and technical advantages, ensuring customers gained comprehensive insights into the offerings.

A remarkable showcase of XCMG excavators’ versatility, demonstrates a wide range of unique tasks during a performance. Skilled operators adeptly manipulated the equipment to perform activities such as shooting, cucumber cutting, needle threading and brush writing using excavators. As the excavators delicately traced the four Chinese characters representing XCMG’s name, they not only showcased their impressive flexibility but also highlighted the captivating charm of Chinese traditional calligraphy art.

The event featured four engaging interactive zones, giving overseas guests an opportunity to try on the equipment. They enthusiastically participated in interactive versions of golf, soccer, and hoops, showcasing the exceptional maneuverability and performance of XCMG excavators. Additionally, guests had the chance to navigate through an engaging remote-controlled maze, adding an element of excitement to the experience. The outstanding capabilities of XCMG excavators garnered high praise and recognition from customers worldwide.

Since its inaugural event in 2019, the XCMG International Customer Festival has evolved into a pivotal platform for showcasing XCMG’s cutting-edge products and technologies to the world. As XCMG celebrates its remarkable 80-year journey, XCMG Excavator is committed to accelerating its pursuit of excellence. With the aspiration of becoming an indispensable and trusted partner for global customers, XCMG Excavator is dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions that inspire wholehearted confidence.