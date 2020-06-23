“Xia Vigor celebrates 11th birthday with fans via virtual party”

Kapamilya child star Xia Vigor celebrated her 11th birthday with her fans via a virtual party.

In an Instagram post, the young star extended her gratitude to those who joined the said online gathering to mark the occasion.

“It’s not even my birthday yet and you have been showering me with a lot of love and presents! I am so blessed to have found a family in you!” she posted on her Instagram page.

Xia added, “Together we will spread kindness and positive energy that will create that small ripple that will bless people around it! Thank you so much, today’s zoom party made all of us happy in the middle of lockdown, I will always treasure it! I love you guys thank you for always supporting me since day 1 thank you for inspiring me to do better each day! @teamxiavigor @xianians #TeamXiaZoomParty #HappyB1rthdayX1a.”

The child star is currently part of the show Team Yey as one of the hosts.

She also starred in the hit Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 movie Miracle in Cell No. 7.