“Xia Vigor teaches her followers to love their natural beauty: ‘Take the challenge to be ourselves’”

Xia Vigor shared a very important lesson about beauty and self-love to her Instagram followers last June 30.

With more and more young children being presented in more mature images on social media, child actress Xia Vigor decided to speak up and inform her followers about reel and real images of beauty in her most recent Instagram post last June 30, Tuesday. The 11-year-old Fil-British actress most recently starred in the local adaptation of the Korean blockbuster drama Miracle in Cell No.7 where she played the role of Aga Muhlach’s daughter.

While doing home quarantine with her family these past few months, Xia has kept herself busy posting entertaining dance and parody videos as well as joining educational online campaigns like #SaveWithStoriesPH where you can watch your favorite celebrities read children’s books online to educate, entertain, and raise funds to help children continue learning. Xia is also the first child ambassador for Habitat for Humanity as well as being a Save The Children ambassador and WWF Youth Advocate.

In her recent Instagram post, Xia dressed up in the likeness of iconic American doll Barbie complete with makeup, but halfway through the video she debunked the image of perfection as the standard of beauty and posts an important message for her online followers.

She wrote, “I created this short film myself to share the lesson I’ve learned today. I hope we can take the challenge to be ourselves in a society that is trying to make us like everyone else! I realized we can never please everyone whatever we look anyway. I’m just hoping we can learn to appreciate beauty in its most natural form! I’m hoping that I can also apply this myself and I won’t be pressured to be the beauty that society is dictating us to be! I love make up myself and I use it when I have photoshoot but I hope I’m not sending the wrong message! Those are illusions and not reality!

#lovingMyImperfections”