“Xian Lim and Cristine Reyes’s movie ‘Untrue’ will soon be available online”

Xian Lim and Christine Reyes’s drama thriller ‘Untrue’ will be online starting June 22

After its debut in the QCinema Film Festival last year, the drama thriller Untrue will soon be available online on Netflix starting June 22. The film is written and directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo also directed the 2016 indie hit Kita Kita.

Shot in the beautiful city of Tbilisi, Georgia, Untrue tells the story of two Filipinos who cross paths after living in the same apartment building. Newly arrived Joachim (XIan Lim) gets involved in a whirlwind romance with businesswoman Mara (Cristine Reyes). The two end up getting married and everything seems fine until Mara shows up at a police station one night with a bruised face looking for her missing husband.

Told from a he said, she said, perspective, Untrue uncovers the truths, lies, and darkness in their personalities that slowly gets discovered as the story unfolds.