“Xian Lim, dumipensa para kay Kim Chiu”

To the rescue ang aktor na si Xian Lim para sa nobya na si Kim Chiu.

Kasunod ito sa naging pahayag ni Kim sa “Laban Kapamilya” online protest kung saan inihayag ni Kim ang kaniyang saloobin sa pagpapasara sa ABS-CBN network noong May 5, 2020 sa bisa ng ceast and desist order mula sa National Telecommunications Commission [NTC].

Sa bahagi ng Instagram post ng aktor, idinaan ni Xian ang kaniyang pagtatanggol para kay Kim.

“Kim does not deserve to be singled out and get all the hate she is getting from people in the internet. She is a smart, empathetic person who deeply cares for all the people around her. She cares so much that it scares me. We are not perfect. No one is. We have our share of mishaps that shake us down to the ground but we learn and we rise back up again. My love and support goes out to Kim for being a wonderful human being,” sabi pa ng aktor sa bahagi ng post.

Aniya, lalo siyang humanga para kay Kim dahil sa naging tapang nitong ilabas ang kaniyang saloobin sa kasalukuyang isyu sa ABS-CBN at para bigyang boses ang 11,000 na empleyado nito.

“A few days ago, a couple of artists went live on social media and received numberous amount of hate. Let me say this, it takes a whole lot of guts to face millions of people and fight for what you truly believe in. Most people won’t even have that opportunity in their lifetime,” sabi pa ni Xian sa post.

Hiling din ng aktor na tigilan na sana ang hate comments, bashing at pangungutya sa isa’t isa at magtulungan na lamang sa pagharap sa mga problema ng bawat isa.

“Lastly, tigilan na natin ang paninira sa kapwa dahil hindi ito nakakatulong sa sitwasyon ngayon. Tulungan na lang natin ang isa’t isa sa kahit anong paraan at tigilan na ang pininisi at paninira kay ganito’t ganyan. Hindi perpekto ang sistema. Hindi perpekto ang mundo. We have little time in our hands. It’s really a matter of asking yourself how well you want to,” pahayag ng aktor.

Bukod kay Xian nagpahayag na rin ng kanilang suporta ang ilan pang bituin para kay Kim Chiu.