“Xian Lim gives a tour of his customized van”

Xian Lim shared the look of his customized van.

Xian Lim delighted his fans online as he gave a quick tour of his customized van.

The actor’s van had a bubble top to make him comfortable in standing up since he is 6’2” tall.

He also had chairs specifically designed for his comfort whenever he needs to rest for hours. They also put a sofa bed, installable chair, USB ports, light bulbs, and reading lights.

“Solid eh. Kasi I spend most of my time ilang hours a day dito sa sasakyan so sakto lang kasi sometimes sa taping namin wala kaming standby area so dito, sakto lang tumambay,” he said.

Xian’s girlfriend Kim Chiu also had her van customized by Atoy Llave