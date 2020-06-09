“Xian Lim shows support for the success of Kim Chiu’s new song”

Xian Lim congratulates Kim Chiu on the success of her latest single “Bawal Lumabas.”

Regardless of the mixed reactions of netizens to Kim Chiu’s recent guesting on the Wish bus, the “Bawal Lumabas” singer has proven that just focusing on doing good is a way to be successful as proven by the reception to her new song and the recently sold out Bawal Lumabas merchandise fundraising campaign.

Xian Lim showed support for his special girl with his recent post on Instagram Stories last June 8, Monday. He wrote, “Congrats @chinitaprincess

Bashers can dwell on their own misery and type anonymously throughout their lifetime.

Naysayers will never come close to having a good heart like yours. Keep rising.

Keep loving…”