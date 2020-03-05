“Xian Lim thanks well-wishers of GF Kim Chiu after shooting incident”

Xian Lim took to social media on Wednesday to express his gratitude to everyone who sent their concern and well wishes for his girlfriend, Kim Chiu.

This, just hours after the van Kim was riding in was shot eight times by unidentified gunmen onboard a motorcycle while on her way to taping in Quezon City.

Sharing a black photo on Instagram, the “ Love Thy Woman ” leading man wrote: “Thank you to everyone who expressed their prayers and concern. We can never explain why these horrible things happen. Thankfully there are no casualties. Thank you God for always being by our side.”

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Kim said she could not think of any reason why someone would want her to get killed.

“Diyos ko, ako pa ba? Wala [akong nakasamaan ng loob],” said the actress, who was with her driver and personal assistant when the van ambush happened.

“Ang masasabi ko na lang, life is really precious. Kahit wala kang sakit, wala kang kasamaan ng loob. Kung natamaan ka ng balang iyon, siguro wala ka na,” she added.

According to Kim, she has already consulted with her lawyers over her next move.