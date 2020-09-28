“Xian Lim to work on new project with Kylie Verzosa, Marco Gumabao”

Xian Lim is all set to star in a new project with Kylie Verzosa and Marco Gumabao.

The actor made the announcement on Instagram over the weekend with photos from their acting workshop.

“White Rangers pose during our workshop for an upcoming project,” he wrote in the caption. “Feels great to be with good company!”

It can be recalled that Xian worked with Marco in the movie Corpus Delicti in 2017, while Kylie was his co-star in the film Love the Way U Lie early this year.

“We’re all excited to work together!” he added.

“It feels great to have the privilege to be in an acting workshop specially during this time,” he continued. “Our acting coach, Jose Jay Cruz, was my facilitator on my first movie Bakit Di Ka Crush ng Crush Mo. Really excited for this proj.”

According to Xian, their new project will be directed by RC delos Reyes (Love The Way U Lie, First Love, Dukot).

Xian, 31, just starred in the ABS-CBN afternoon series Love Thy Woman .

Marco, for his part, was last seen in the movie Hindi Tayo Pwede, while Kylie was part of the iWant Original Movie Love Lockdown.