Xiaomi Officially Launches Xiaomi 13 Series

“co-engineered with Leica” in Hong Kong

Mi Fans can experience pro-grade camera systems with authentic Leica experience on Xiaomi flagships

HONG KONG, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xiaomi today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone lineup – Xiaomi 13 Series – in Hong Kong. Through in-depth product collaborations between Xiaomi and Leica, as part of the Strategic Partnership in Imaging Technology, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro aim to offer a brand-new smartphone photography experience to its international users. The high-anticipated dual flagship models are proudly co-engineered with Leica and offer Leica professional optical lenses, as well as a host of advanced computational and software capabilities to complete an authentic Leica experience. Other premium features include the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 and Xiaomi’s own Surge battery management system, ensuring powerful performances on all fronts.



Xiaomi 13 Series

Also introduced with Xiaomi 13 Series is Xiaomi 13 Lite, which delivers excellent portrait imaging and extended photography options for aspirational young adults.

Master-level photography with Leica co-engineered camera system

Every aspect of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro’s camera system, from hardware and image quality to UI/UX design, has been created in collaboration with Leica to deliver a pro-grade smartphone photography experience. Both smartphones are kitted with a triple camera setup featuring Leica optical lenses.

The Leica Vario-Summicron 1:19-2.2/14-75 ASPH. camera system on Xiaomi 13 Pro covers focal lengths from 14mm to 75mm, and are comprised of a 23mm wide-angle main camera with an ultra-large 1-inch IMX989 sensor, a 75mm floating telephoto camera, as well as a 14mm ultra-wide angle camera. First seen on Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the IMX989 sensor is the largest sensor ever incorporated into a smartphone. With high dynamic range, superb light-capturing capabilities and fast responses, the large sensor ensures colorful images with distinct contrast and defined textures that reveal every fine detail. By adopting a DSLR-level internal focusing technology, the smartphone’s new 75mm telephoto lens utilizes a floating lens design to achieve a focal range from 10cm to infinity – perfect for framing stunning portraits and beautiful close-ups.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 13 has an optical zoom range of 0.6x to 3.2x, and also features a 75mm telephoto lens.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro offer a wide range of detailed camera setting options to thrill both shutterbugs and professional photographers. The master-lens system, a software feature, provides great focal length and depth of field for capturing perfect portraits. Users can also select two distinct photographic styles – Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look, offering aesthetic possibilities with images maintaining accuracy and offering moderate saturation. With an appealing and easy-to-use UI, more fun features include Leica Filters, Leica watermark, and the Leica classic shutter sound.

With Xiaomi Imaging Engine, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 feature the strongest computational photography capabilities among all Xiaomi flagships. Not only its photo-capturing speeds are enhanced, but also allowing the devices to automatically focus on certain subjects in motion with Xiaomi ProFocus, further elevating the overall camera experience.

Offering great image optimization, both smartphones allow manual adjustment of shooting parameters in pro-mode. Xiaomi 13 Pro supports 10-Bit RAW DNG Camera and Color Profiles created by Adobe, leaving professionals greater post-editing room on Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro also excel at shooting video. An exceptional tool for pro-level videographers, both devices allow users to “Create in Dolby Vision®” with vivid colors, sharp contrast ratios and rich details, capture 4K Ultra Night Videos, and offer HyperOIS video stabilization for capturing in exceptional video quality.

Dazzling speed + performance with Snapdragon®️ 8 Gen 2 and reliability + power with Xiaomi Surge

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are both powered by the leading Snapdragon®️ 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, with enhanced graphics processing through a GPU performance and power efficiency improvement of 42% and 49% respectively compared to the previous generation, while CPU performance and power efficiency is improved by 37% and 47% respectively. This powerful performance guarantees ease and speed when handling tasks like computational photography, real-time AI and gaming, while prolonging the daily battery life.

The devices also offer Wi-Fi 7 support with Qualcomm® FastConnectTM 7800 Mobile Connectivity System. Xiaomi 13 Pro’s featured High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link technology allows for multiple and simultaneous 5GHz and 6GHz connections, and is capable of realizing ultra-high speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps, along with reduced latency and great network capability. Xiaomi 13, on the other hand, features Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) Multi-Link operation, and is capable of realizing network speeds of up to 3.6Gbps.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are equipped with Xiaomi Surge battery management system that utilizes Xiaomi’s self-developed Surge charging chip for a longer service life and upgraded experience. Equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, with the highest energy density under the same power, Xiaomi 13 will easily last through the day. It also supports 67W wired turbo charging and 50W wireless turbo charging. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts an even larger 4,820mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, capable of charging to 100% in just 19 minutes.

Premium flagship flaunting a minimalistic design and best-in-class display

Both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro feature an all-new minimalistic design language highlighting their powerful technological capabilities.

Available in classic and captivating colors, Black, White and Flora Green, Xiaomi 13 adopts a stylish flat screen design with flat-edges and a 2.5D curved back design. Both attractive and comfortable to hold, Xiaomi 13 features an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 93.3% and 1.61mm ultra-thin bezels and chin, which delivers an incredible viewing experience especially for a device this size. Equipped with a large 6.36″ FHD+ AMOLED display, Xiaomi 13 ensures content are displayed in top-notch color accuracy and brightness with the E6 AMOLED material at lower power consumption.

Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, features a 3D-curved ceramic body for a uniform look that transitions smoothly especially into the camera mode. It comes in two colors, Ceramic White and Ceramic Black and is also pleasant to hold. Sporting a 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display, this larger 6.73″ screen is a true marvel. Thanks to the same E6 material, it is capable of achieving 1,200 nits full-screen brightness and 1,900 nits peak brightness, as well as displaying accurate colors with its TrueColor display. With Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos® support, the device delivers a truly immersive audiovisual experience.

Both devices offer IP68 dust and water resistance, ensuring optimal protection and peace of mind.

Premium services to match

Notably, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 will offer 3 generations of Android system updates, along with 5 years of security patch updates. Users of the two devices are also entitled to experience up to 6 months of free trial for both Google One cloud storage of up to 2TB, which brings expanded storage space for memories taken with the pro-grade camera system, and YouTube Premium access. Furthermore, thanks to Android’s digital car key feature support, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 will let users share their digital car keys with loved ones to unlock, lock, and start their cars.

In addition, both Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 users will get 1 out-of-warranty repair without labor cost within the first 12 months after purchase. To further improve the overall after-sales experience, Xiaomi now offers Smartphone International Warranty Service in over 40 markets worldwide. Users of Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones that meet the device’s warranty conditions can enjoy the warranty service globally at any designated Xiaomi authorized service provider. Visit mi.com for more details.

Xiaomi 13 Lite boasts versatility with dual front cameras for social media enthusiasts

Xiaomi 13 Lite is tailored to young smartphone users who are passionate about capturing unique selfies, stories, and scenes. Equipped with dual front cameras and versatile software features, this device is specifically designed to meet their needs. While the 32MP front camera captures crystal-clear images, the 8MP front camera helps provide additional depth information for natural looking bokeh in these self-portraits. Adding value for avid social media content creators, the device also offers useful and fun features such as Dynamic Framing, which smartly detects the number of people in the frame, auto-adjusts the field of view and zoom in or zoom out as appropriate, thus minimizing selfie distortion, as well as Selfie zoom, Pocket mirror, and Xiaomi Selfie Glow – all designed to enable taking high-quality selfies and video calls with ease. To support smooth day-to-day operations, Xiaomi 13 Lite is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon® 7 Gen 1 mobile platform, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, along with 67W fast charging capabilities. All this comes in a 7.23mm thin and 171g featherweight package with a 4,500mAh battery, offering an unmatched in-hand sensation while maintaining the longlasting daily power.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi 13 Series is available for pre order from Feb 28 to March 7 and sale starting March 8 via Xiaomi official channels.

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes in two colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, with 2 storage variants.

12GB+256GB – priced at HK$7,699

12GB+512GB – priced at HK$8,499

Xiaomi 13 comes in three colors: Black, White, Flora Green.

12GB+256GB – priced at HK$5,999

Xiaomi 13 Lite also comes in three colors: Blue, Pink, Black.

8GB+256GB – priced at HK$3,299