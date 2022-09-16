Xiaomi’s Partner and President, Wang Xiang, was selected as “Outstanding People” in the “2022 Forbes China – Global 100 Outstanding Chinese”xiaomi.jpeg

Xiaomi Corporation (“Xiaomi”) was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 ( 1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with more than 478 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of March 31, 2022. Xiaomi products are available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth year in a row, ranking 266th.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit

https://www.mi.com/global/discover/newsroom