Xinhua Silk Road: Cherry planting empowers local rural economy in Wendeng, E. China’s Shandong Province

BEIJING, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With a total of over 8,000 mu of cherry planting area, the cherry planting industry has become a driver for the local rural economy in Kunyu Mountain, Wendeng District of Weihai City, east China’s Shandong Province.



Photo shows tourists picking cherries in Kunyu Mountain, Weihai City’s Wendeng District, east China’s Shandong Province.

Relying on natural resources of Kunyu Mountain and cherry planting, Wendeng District has vigorously cultivated new forms of tourism, created agriculture and tourism integration industries, and formed a characteristic industrial chain. Since 2005, Wendeng District has held 19 sessions of Cherry Festival during the cherry ripening season, launching a series of activities and attracting many tourists.

Moreover, in recent years, Wendeng has carried out diverse tourism projects related to cherry planting along the self-driving tourism road that runs along the mountain and sea. These include the construction of a core protection area for cherry planting and the Cherry Festival agricultural and tourism integration industry project, aiming to create a sustainable development agricultural and ecological tourism industry chain for Wendeng.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334568.html