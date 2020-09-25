Xinhua Silk Road: China (Nanxun) Elevator Industry Development Forum kicks off in E. China’s Huzhou

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China (Nanxun) Elevator Industry Development Forum & the First Nanxun Elevator Online Expo kicked off on Wednesday in Huzhou, a city in east China’s Zhejiang Province.



The expert committee of Nanxun Elevator Industry Think Tank was established at the forum.

Co-hosted by the Science, Technology and Industrialization Development Center of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Development and Research Center of the State Administration for Market Regulation, China Real Estate Association, China Property Management Institute and China Economic Information Service (CEIS), the event aims to provide an exchange and cooperation platform for elevator industry.

After more than 40 years of development, the elevator industry in Nanxun District of Huzhou city has successfully ranked among the top three elevator production clusters in China with a complete industrial chain. Its elevator’s complete machine production and sales account for 10 percent nationwide.

From January to August this year, elevator enterprises in Nanxun newly installed 1,806 elevators in old residential areas, with a year-on-year increase of 351 percent and the added output value of about 710 million yuan, showing a good momentum in the development of Nanxun’s elevator industry.

After years of exploration in added-elevator installation, China’s elevator industry has a good foundation for further high-quality development, said Shen Jianzhong, president of China Property Management Institute, adding that high-speed, smart, and green will be the development direction of the elevator industry in the future.

Driven by the development of rail transit and the renovation of old residential areas, China’s elevator market still has lot of room for growth, said Kuang Lecheng, vice president of CEIS.

During the forum, the White Paper on Standardization and Quality Development of Nanxun Elevator Industry was relaesed, the expert committee of Nanxun Elevator Industry Think Tank was established, the China Elevator Industry Development Report (2020) and the Analysis of the Policy Research and Judgment on the Reconstruction of Old Residential Areas conducted by CEIS were also unveiled.

