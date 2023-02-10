Xinhua Silk Road: E China’s Weihai takes comprehensive measures to help local enterprises go global

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Weihai municipal bureau of commerce is formulating a guide for local enterprises to further explore overseas market in 2023, as the city in east China’s Shandong Province is looking to better connect with emerging markets, as well as markets of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) members and Belt and Road countries.

Focusing on promoting the export of competitive local products including consumer goods, textiles, clothing, and sports and leisure items, the bureau is taking comprehensive measures that take into consideration industry characteristics, advantages of foreign trade companies, and features of the target markets.

In the year 2023, the city of Weihai plans to arrange local enterprises to attend 120 overseas exhibitions in various countries and regions such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States and Europe, providing extensive sources and channels for local companies to link with global markets, according to Tian Yu, an official with the Weihai municipal bureau of commerce.

The city will also make efforts to encourage the enterprises to sign up as exhibitors, supporting micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in developing and expanding their overseas business.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332706.html