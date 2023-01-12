Xinhua Silk Road: Hot spring plus B&B vitalize tourism in ancient village in Wendeng, east China

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — When hot springs become a favored choice for winter leisure nowadays, a batch of picturesque bed and breakfast (B&B) yards with hot springs in an ancient village in Wendeng District of east China-situated Weihai City are attracting crowds of travelers.

Cikouguan Village, an around 300-year old village in Wendeng District, has witnessed how the district leveraged local hot springs and ancient residential housing resources to invigorate rural tourism in recent years.

Since 2019, Wendeng District has introduced a garden complex program involving total investments of 1.2 billion yuan.

On basis of the existing residential houses which can be dated back to as early as late Qing Dynasty in Cikouguan Village, many B&B yards have been built there. Each of the yards differs from others in decoration style and has a private hot spring diverted from hot springs nearby.

Just like an idyllic place far from the bustling city, Cikouguan Village now has 86 rural vacation yards scattered at the foot of the Xiuliu Mountain. Apart from old houses and tiles and ancient lanes of green bricks, the village also reserved historical relics such as Jinling temple and presents tourists factors they favor such as the wood doors painted yellow, green bamboos, comfortable vacation houses, and hot springs.

With hot springs for winter leisure and recipes to cure winter illness in summer, the B&B yards with hot springs enable the ancient village in Wendeng District to draw tourists in both winter and summer, said Chen Bengang, head of the garden complex program.

In the past over two years for trial operation, these B&B yards have accommodated more than 200,000 tourists and boasted an occupancy rate of more than 90 percent, added Chen.

“At least people need to order the B&B yards half a month in advance,” said Meng Hongtao, a traveler from Jinan City of Shandong Province. This year, it is the second time for his family to come to Cikouguan Village.

Looking at the stars at night and enjoying the hot springs rich in 20-plus microelements in Wendeng District make tours to the Cikouguan Village popular among travelers, Meng noted.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332252.html