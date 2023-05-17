Xinhua Silk Road: Mo-tse cultural festival and academic seminar kicks off in E China’s Jinan to promote cultural inheritance

BEIJING, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 9th Mo-tse cultural festival and the 14th international Mo-tse academic seminar opened on May 13 in Jinan, the capital of east China’s Shandong Province, aiming to explore the modern significance of Mo-tse’s thought in the context of modern governance and promote cultural inheritance.



Photo shows that a foreign expert is delivering a keynote speech at the 14th international Mo-tse academic seminar opened on May 13 in Jinan, the capital of east China’s Shandong Province.

During the event, participants attended the unveiling ceremony of “The biography of Mo-tse” and “Mo-tse theory”. Subsequently, the academic seminar was held, where four Mo-tse studies experts from domestic and foreign institutions delivered keynote speeches.

Jointly organized by Shandong University, China association for Mo-tse studies, and Tengzhou municipal authorities, the event was held online and offline, with more than ten thematic activities gradually taking place in Jinan and Tengzhou after the opening ceremony.

In recent years, Shandong University, China association for Mo-tse studies, Zaozhuang City and Tengzhou City have formed close cooperation to promote the research, inheritance, exchange, exhibition and innovation of Mo-tse culture, providing a resource base for Shandong University’s academic research and establishing a platform for spreading traditional Chinese culture nationwide and internationally.

Shandong University and Tengzhou City have successively held thirteen international academic seminar and eight Mo-tse cultural festivals, which have greatly improved the status and appeal of Mo-tse studies in the academic community at home and abroad.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334103.html