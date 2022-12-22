Xinhua Silk Road: People in E. China city celebrate Winter Solstice day with dumpling-eating custom

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In Zaozhuang city of east China’s Shandong Province, local people are celebrating the Winter Solstice day on Thursday with their long-lasting custom of eating dumplings.

Commonly called “Winter Festival” in China, Winter Solstice, one of the 24 solar terms in China, is almost regarded as important as the Spring Festival in the country.

On the Winter Solstice day which represents a precious intangible cultural heritage of China, eating hot dumplings symbolizes hopes for good luck and good fortune.

When the Winter Solstice day comes, the spring is usually not far away and local people in Zaozhuang City are expecting advent of the New Year with their beautiful vision for future.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331856.html