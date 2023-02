BEIJING, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As it is getting warmer in recent days, plum blossoms are in full bloom in the Chengnan forest park located in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China’s Shandong Province, creating a refreshing and stunning spring scenery.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332948.html