Xinhua Silk Road: Promotion meeting held in ROK to gain worldwide recognition of Xifeng Liquor

BEIJING, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xifeng Liquor, a renowned Chinese Baijiu manufacturer, successfully held a promotion meeting in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Tuesday, showcasing the cultural charm and unique appeal of Chinese Baijiu to the world.



Photo: Zhou Yanhua, deputy general manager of Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd. and general manager of Shaanxi Xifeng Marketing and Management Co., Ltd., delivers a speech during the promotion meeting in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK) on June 20.

Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xifeng Liquor has stepped up its overseas market expansion in recent years. The promotion meeting held in Seoul became a new attempt of Xifeng as a representative of China’s liquor producer.

Xifeng Liquor enjoys profound cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship, which has set up a bridge for the world to understand Chinese traditional liquor culture.

Zhou Yanhua, deputy general manager of Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd. and general manager of Shaanxi Xifeng Marketing and Management Co., Ltd., expressed Xifeng’s sincerity of attaching great importance to the profound friendship between China and ROK and the willingness to strengthen cooperation in her speech during the meeting.

ROK has a strong industrial base, mature market and broad development potential, which is an indispensable part of Xifeng Liquor to implement the international development strategy and explore the international market, Zhou mentioned.

Xifeng is willing to make more efforts to promote pragmatic cooperation between China and ROK in more fields and achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win result with the promotion of Chinese traditional brand, Zhou added.

At the promotion meeting, Kim Lan-soo, president of ROK Hwagang Wine Co., LTD., introduced the achievements of Xifeng Liquor in ROK market. Since the establishment of Hwa Gang Liquor Co., LTD in August 2019, Xifeng has entered the ROK market and its sales volume have increased significantly.

Gu Jinsheng, minister-counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Counsellor’s Office in China’s embassy in ROK, read the congratulatory letter from Chinese Ambassador to ROK Xing Haiming during the meeting. As the economic and trade cooperation between China and ROK having been deepened with bilateral trade reaching 362.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, the Chinese Embassy will continue to support enterprises of the two countries to strengthen cooperation.

At the end of the event, Zhou Yanhua awarded Kim Lan-soo the certificate of “Xifeng Liquor – Overseas Market Development Award”. It is believed that with the joint efforts of Xifeng and its overseas distributors, the Chinese liquor manufacturer would gain a broader development space in overseas markets.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334716.html