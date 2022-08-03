Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China and also in other countries, announces that on July 29, 2022, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on Xinyuan’s investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com/financials/annual-reports and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of Xinyuan’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to irteam@xyre.com (mailto: irteam@xyre.com).

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

