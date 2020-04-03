Trending Now

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in the U.S., today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 11.9% to US$2.5 billion from US$2.2 billion in 2018.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2019, contract sales decreased 6.2% to US$2.1 billion from US$2.3 billion in 2018. In RMB terms, contract sales in 2019 decreased 2.2% to RMB14.6 billion yuan from RMB15.0 billion yuan in 2018. GFA sales increased 7.1% to 1,142,149 square meters from 1,066,192 square meters in 2018.
  • Gross profit was US$560.3 million, or 22.6% of revenue in 2019, compared to a gross profit of US$615.5 million, or 27.8% of revenue in 2018.
  • SG&A expenses were US$250.4 million, or 10.1% of revenue in 2019, compared to US$240 million, or 10.8% of revenue in 2018.
  • Net income was US$83.0 million in 2019 compared to US$106.0 million in 2018. Diluted earnings per ADS were US$1.20 in 2019 compared to US$1.14 per ADS in 2018.
  • On October 11, 2019, the property management service entity of Xinyuan, Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) Ltd. has been listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, under code 01895.HK.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Total revenue was US$906.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$1,092.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$497.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net income was US$39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$104.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$5.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to shareholders were US$0.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$1.13 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$0.07 in the third quarter of 2019.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan’s Chairman, stated, “Industry conditions remained challenging during the fourth quarter, but solid execution of our strategy enabled us to sustain an attractive level of profitability. Our growth strategy is sound. We build attractive homes for our customers by more tightly integrating real estate and technology. We believe our innovative business model and ability to execute will further differentiate us in the market and enable robust growth going forward.”

Mr. Zhang continued, “On October 11, 2019, our property management service subsidiary has been listed on the main board of HKEX, which we anticipate will contribute to strengthen our core real estate business. For the year 2019, Xinyuan was again ranked in the Top 100 Chinese Real Estate Developers, an important benchmark for evaluating our operating strength and industry status. We are proud to have achieved this ranking for 15 consecutive years. Furthermore, we were also recently honored with the designation as a ‘Top 5 Innovative Chinese Real Estate Developers’. That designation reflects our continual effort to improve our operations and further solidifies our position as one of the leading real estate developers in China.

“We started 2020 in a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has adversely affected our first quarter sales. The most immediate impact was the closure of sales and construction sites. At the moment, China has contained the spread of the virus, and by the end of March 2020, all of our construction and sales sites have re-opened, except our Wuhan project, and we are striving to resume full operations.”

Mr. Zhang concluded, “Although our business is experiencing short-term turbulence due to the virus outbreak, we are confident that consumer demand will rebound as the virus has been contained in China. We are optimistic about the long-term strength of the Chinese economy and the growth potential of China’s real estate industry.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$653.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to US$724.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$504.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company’s GFA sales in China were 356,900 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 355,609 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 255,600 square meters in the third quarter of 2019.

The average selling price (“ASP”) per square meter sold in China was RMB12,628 (US$1,831) in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to RMB13,461 (US$2,036) in the fourth quarter of 2018 and RMB13,531 (US$1,975) in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company commenced pre-sales of one new project in the fourth quarter of 2019, Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley. The presales contributed 3.0% and 3.6% of total contract sales and total GFA sales, respectively.

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

GFA

ASP

GFA

ASP

GFA

ASP

(m2, 000s)

(RMB)

(m2, 000s)

(RMB)

(m2, 000s)

(RMB)

Xingyang Splendid II

0.7

10,354

0.4

13,048

0.2

7,667

Jinan Royal Palace

1.4

9,548

2.2

16,483

2.0

11,432

Xuzhou Colorful City

1.9

29,363

0.4

12,453

-0.1

14,000

Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1

0.2

4,995

0.4

24,890

12.8

14,411

Xi’an Metropolitan

1.7

10,592

0.1

12,845

1.9

10,909

Jinan Xin Central

3.6

16,789

0.4

12,926

2.9

10,382

Henan Xin Central I

0.5

23,764

Zhengzhou Fancy City I

0.2

16,081

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I

0.3

0.3

11,468

Zhengzhou International New City I

0.2

25,544

5.9

14,784

6.2

19,541

Xingyang Splendid III

1.1

7,779

0.8

16,498

1.5

13,652

Zhengzhou International New City II

0.6

1.9

17,817

4.4

22,965

Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)

4.9

12,569

4.3

9,148

6.7

9,594

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II

15.3

13,583

8.1

13,403

1.4

12,615

Zhengzhou International New City III D

9,987

0.1

14,446

0.9

23,353

Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom
City I

15.9

7,115

0.5

6,968

0.8

6,699

Zhengzhou International New City III B

10.4

13,561

0.1

13,874

0.1

12,947

Changsha Furong Thriving Family

3.4

9,915

0.2

9,568

-0.1

9,730

Chengdu Xinyuan City

67.0

9,961

6.1

7,210

80.0

10,499

Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan

10.6

25,963

5.6

23,878

6.4

23,443

Xingyang Splendid IV

6.1

7,455

7.9

7,629

30.9

7,789

Suzhou Suhe Bay *

14.4

21,536

Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom
City II

14.2

7,313

9.2

7,391

4.7

7,332

Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay

20.5

21,099

6.9

22,162

21.5

19,769

Jinan Royal Spring Bay

18.2

9,160

5.8

8,547

16.0

8,596

Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou

32.6

19,026

1.3

24,217

13.5

21,629

Zhengzhou Fancy City III

16.8

12,850

11.5

13,221

16.5

12,183

Zhengzhou International New City III C

28.6

11,062

4.6

13,157

3.3

10,527

Zhengzhou International New City IV A12

9.3

14,109

85.6

14,325

24.7

16,598

Zhengzhou International New City IV B10

12.5

9,996

15.3

10,157

Suzhou Galaxy Bay

24.3

13,868

10.8

14,591

0.6

19,157

Suzhou Gusu Shade I

0.1

36,692

1.6

37,563

0.4

30,076

Dalian International Health Technology
Town I

0.9

14,212

19.6

9,349

12.1

9,606

Xingyang Splendid V

18.4

7,635

22.8

7,647

Suzhou Gusu Shade II **

3.4

38,111

2.9

38,330

Zhengzhou International New City V A04

0.3

12,068

21.8

14,082

Huzhou Silk Town ***

18.4

16,840

3.5

15,415

Foshan Xinchuang AI International
Science and Technology Innovation Valley

12.7

10,795

Others

30.2

5.2

Total

355.6

13,461

255.6

13,531

356.9

12,628

* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Suhe
Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu
Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,
which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou
Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town’s operating and financial decisions
and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

Revenue

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s total revenue decreased 17.0% to US$906.7 million from US$1,092.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 82.2% from US$497.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$146.5 million, or 16.2% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of US$318.2 million, or 29.1% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a gross profit of US$123.5 million, or 24.8% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$73.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to US$105.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$57.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.1% compared to 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 11.6% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$39.6 million compared to US$104.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$5.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net margin was 4.4% compared to 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.1% in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted net earnings per ADS were US$0.62 compared to US$1.13 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2018 and US$0.07 per ADS in the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s cash and restricted cash (including bank deposit for long-term debt) increased to US$1,102.6 million from US$688.4 million as of September 30, 2019.

Total debt outstanding was US$3,215.1 million, which reflects an increase of US$3.4 million from US$3,211.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

The balance of the Company’s real estate properties under development at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$3,254.4 million compared to US$3,589.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Project

GFA

(m2, 000s)

Total Active Projects
as of December 31,
2019

Sold as of
December
31, 2019

Unsold as of
December
31, 2019

Xingyang Splendid II

118.5

98.0

20.5

Jinan Royal Palace

449.6

435.8

13.8

Xuzhou Colorful City

130.8

122.5

8.3

Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1

117.6

101.4

16.2

Xi’an Metropolitan

286.0

271.8

14.2

Jinan Xin Central

194.4

186.8

7.6

Henan Xin Central I

261.5

253.6

7.9

Zhengzhou Fancy City I

166.7

159.3

7.4

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I

139.7

131.6

8.1

Zhengzhou International New City I

356.6

350.6

6.0

Xingyang Splendid III

121.1

118.9

2.2

Zhengzhou International New City II

176.0

170.0

6.0

Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)

108.7

101.9

6.8

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II

144.6

81.6

63.0

Zhengzhou International New City III D

46.1

45.2

0.9

Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City I

64.7

56.3

8.4

Zhengzhou International New City III B

118.8

118.0

0.8

Changsha Furong Thriving Family

72.3

72.2

0.1

Chengdu Xinyuan City

741.9

196.0

545.9

Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan

107.9

54.1

53.8

Xingyang Splendid IV

151.8

60.8

91.0

Suzhou Suhe Bay *

62.6

62.6

Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II

78.4

37.8

40.6

Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay

156.5

92.9

63.6

Jinan Royal Spring Bay

116.8

46.7

70.1

Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou

331.4

78.1

253.3

Zhengzhou Fancy City III

80.6

73.9

6.7

Zhengzhou International New City III C

82.3

69.4

12.9

Zhengzhou International New City IV A12

199.7

179.3

20.4

Zhengzhou International New City IV B10

92.3

51.2

41.1

Suzhou Galaxy Bay

76.5

72.7

3.8

Suzhou Gusu Shade I

12.0

8.6

3.4

Dalian International Health Technology Town I

103.8

33.0

70.8

Xingyang Splendid V

80.5

54.3

26.2

Suzhou Gusu Shade II **

14.3

6.9

7.4

Zhengzhou International New City V A04

104.9

22.1

82.8

Huzhou Silk Town ***

141.4

21.9

119.5

Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and
Technology Innovation Valley

194.4

12.7

181.7

Others

55.1

55.1

Total active projects

6,058.8

4,110.5

1,948.3

* The Company owns a 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.. which develops Suzhou Suhe
Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

** The Company owns a 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu
Shade II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method.

*** The Company owns a 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,
which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou
Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town’s operating and financial decisions
and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s total saleable GFA was approximately 4,553,700 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company’s projects in China:

Unsold GFA as of
December 31,
2019

 (m2, 000s)

Pre-sales

Scheduled

Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace-Beijing

102.3

To be determined

Xinyuan Chang’an Royal Palace-Xi’an

226.0

To be determined

Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank(all land is grouped together and
will be developed gradually)

879.3

To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World

70.0

To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal-Qingdao

380.0

To be determined

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank(all land is grouped together and will be
developed gradually)

181.5

To be determined

Wuhan Hidden Dragon Royal Palace

185.0

To be determined

Dalian International Health Technology Town II

34.4

To be determined

Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley II

262.4

To be determined

Taizhou Yihe Yayuan *

127.9

To be determined

Suzhou He’an Garden **

156.6

To be determined

Total projects under planning

2,605.4

Total active projects

1,948.3

Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China

4,553.7

* The Company owns 40% equity interest in Taizhou Yiju Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Taizhou Yihe Yayuan.

** The Company owns 24% equity interest in Suzhou Kairongchen Real Estate Co., Ltd. which develops Suzhou He’an
Garden. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. Based on the articles of association, the
company cannot exercise control of Suzhou He’an Garden, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Suzhou
He’an Garden ‘s operating and financial decisions and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

Update on United States Real Estate Projects

At the Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, as of December 31, 2019, a total of 177 units out of 216 units were sold. Total revenue from this project has reached US$260.1 million.

At the Hudson Garden project, BLOOM ON FORTY FIFTH, in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City, as of December 31, 2019, the Company had completed superstructure construction, precast concrete facade, and windows installation. During the past year, the project’s design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of residential units from 82 to 92. Of the total sellable 34,903  square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 28,090 square feet have been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target for a 20 year term and another 1,910 square feet have been leased to a dermatologist’s office for a 15 year lease term.

The construction is currently ahead of schedule and under budget. The building will have 92 condominium units from floors two through seven with a unit mix consisting of 17 studios, 45 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, 2 three-bedroom duplex units, 2 three-bedroom pent house units, and 2 four-bedroom duplex units. The onsite sales office and model apartments are expected to be fully furnished during the second quarter 2020 and ready to show to brokers and potential buyers. The residential unit sales strategy started with a first phase launch in China during Q4 2019 in which we exhibited in five Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, leveraging Xinyuan’s own client database and established third-party channels. The second phase will start in New York City in the second quarter 2020.

At the RKO project in Flushing, New York City, the Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities. As of December 31, 2019, we have engaged GKV Architects to develop new architectural plans, and completed the schematic design for the condo and hotel mixed-use development.

Update on the United Kingdom Real Estate Project

During the fourth quarter of 2019, construction progressed as on schedule on the Madison project in London. Cladding to the building was completed in the period, and the internal fit out continues to progress well. The project remains on course for completion in 2020.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 135 apartments have been sold.

Business Outlook

The company expects 2020 contract sales of 20 to 22 billion RMB, with consolidated net income similar to 2019.

However, the above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current expectations, which may be subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how COVID-19 develops.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00am ET on April 3, 2020, to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free:

1-800-263-0877

Toll/International:

1-323-794-2094

Mainland China National:

4001 209101

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800 961 105

United Kingdom Toll Free:

0800 358 6377

A webcast will also be available through the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 10, 2020:

US:

1-844-512-2921

International:

1-412-317-6671

Access code:

7859451

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.xyre.com.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan”) is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi’an, and Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate markets and economies of the cities and countries in which we operate; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

For more information, please contact:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Mr. Charles Wang
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376
Email: irteam@xyre.com

The Blueshirt Group

In U.S.: Ms. Julia Qian
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China: Ms. Susie Wang
Mobile: +86 (138) 1081-7475
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Total revenue

906,703

497,638

1,092,162

Total costs of revenue

(760,161)

(374,134)

(773,943)

Gross profit

146,542

123,504

318,219

Selling and distribution expenses

(25,655)

(21,067)

(45,000)

General and administrative expenses

(48,144)

(36,556)

(60,562)

Operating income

72,743

65,881

212,657

Interest income

38,200

4,245

9,692

Interest expense

(29,747)

(31,338)

(22,980)

Net realized (loss)/gain on short-term investments

(1,060)

3,297

(7,237)

Unrealized (loss) /gain on short-term investments

(1,651)

(811)

3,208

Other income

129

6,493

3,014

Net gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment

235

(2,272)

(21,444)

Exchange gain/(loss)

1,088

(7,655)

652

Share of gain/(loss) of equity investees

28

(2,142)

(2,605)

Income from operations before income taxes

79,965

35,698

174,957

Income taxes

(40,392)

(30,256)

(70,845)

Net income

39,573

5,442

104,112

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(5,634)

(1,298)

(34,009)

Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
shareholders

33,939

4,144

70,103

Earnings per ADS:

Basic

0.62

0.07

1.15

Diluted

0.62

0.07

1.13

ADS used in computation:

Basic

54,774

56,329

60,957

Diluted

54,936

56,624

61,894

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(audited)

Total revenue

2,482,633

2,217,551

Total costs of revenue

(1,922,323)

(1,602,073)

Gross profit

560,310

615,478

Selling and distribution expenses

(86,761)

(83,592)

General and administrative expenses

(163,687)

(156,456)

Operating income

309,862

375,430

Interest income

51,494

31,226

Interest expense

(113,775)

(99,246)

Net realized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments

3,075

(3,407)

Unrealized (loss)/gain on short-term investments

(1,624)

1,150

Other income

5,849

1,742

Net loss on debt extinguishment

(8,581)

(21,444)

Exchange loss

(7,376)

(25,678)

Share of loss of equity investees

(5,416)

(9,374)

Income from operations before income taxes

233,508

250,399

Income taxes

(150,478)

(144,447)

Net income

83,030

105,952

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(14,684)

(32,917)

Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
shareholders

68,346

73,035

Earnings per ADS:

Basic

1.20

1.14

Diluted

1.20

1.14

ADS used in computation:

Basic

56,741

63,565

Diluted

57,050

64,570

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and restricted cash

989,587

547,975

1,186,017

Short-term investments

5,596

27

8,442

Accounts receivable

97,912

61,812

64,130

Other receivables

287,300

150,637

166,633

Deposits for land use rights

26,375

42,254

Other deposits and prepayments

277,463

321,107

257,288

Advances to suppliers

44,358

52,649

46,983

Real estate properties development completed

458,205

461,419

632,360

Real estate properties under development

3,254,388

3,589,814

4,068,716

Amounts due from related parties

200,758

317,151

216,184

Amounts due from employees

2,351

2,656

1,694

Other current assets

772

4,771

520

Total current assets

5,645,065

5,510,018

6,691,221

Bank deposit for long-term debt

112,998

140,392

Real estate properties held for lease, net

515,869

428,737

302,764

Property and equipment, net

43,004

43,394

38,114

Long-term investment

613,620

578,733

564,340

Deferred tax assets

260,153

205,633

230,453

Deposits for land use rights and properties

32,969

21,208

21,855

Amounts due from related parties

82,687

24,587

26,122

Contract assets

23,093

21,118

21,779

Right-of-use assets

11,801

11,252

Other assets

80,405

121,355

137,063

TOTAL ASSETS

7,421,664

7,106,427

8,033,711

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and notes payable

1,166,660

782,573

790,631

Short-term bank loans and other debt

73,419

28,383

43,711

Customer deposits

1,106,099

1,367,391

1,921,851

Income tax payable

298,228

165,489

213,273

Other payables and accrued liabilities

323,164

297,603

341,108

Payroll and welfare payable

24,224

18,717

33,752

Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt

1,418,955

981,182

1,647,918

Lease liability, current portion

11,284

11,878

6,562

Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests

8,857

7,852

22,559

Amounts due to related parties

53,682

31,088

48,502

Total current liabilities

4,484,572

3,692,156

5,069,867

Non-current liabilities

Long-term bank loans

686,065

801,733

720,039

Other long-term debt

1,036,691

1,400,396

1,040,455

Deferred tax liabilities

338,593

403,125

370,509

Unrecognized tax benefits

73,605

59,820

45,939

Lease liability

10,187

10,805

10,015

Amounts due to related parties

28,764

31,242

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,629,713

6,396,799

7,288,066

Shareholders’ equity

Common shares

16

16

16

Treasury shares

(113,720)

(108,582)

(87,639)

Additional paid-in capital

543,291

531,549

532,117

Statutory reserves

175,008

166,501

166,496

Retained earnings

135,873

115,593

99,502

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(50,167)

(66,261)

(30,122)

Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders’ equity

690,301

638,816

680,370

Non-controlling interest

101,650

70,812

65,275

Total equity

791,951

709,628

745,645

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

7,421,664

7,106,427

8,033,711

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinyuan-real-estate-co-ltd-announces-fourth-quarter-2019-financial-results-301034697.html

Source: Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

