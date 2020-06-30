“Xyriel Manabat graduates from high school”

Xyriel Manabat just finished high school.
It seems it was only yesterday when Xyriel Manabat appeared on the television show 100 Days To Heaven. And now, she’s indeed all grown-up as she marked a momentous occasion in her secondary education.
The 16-year-old former child star, who finished high school at the Golden Faith Academy, shared her graduation photo on Instagram.
She wrote in the caption: “All for You!”
Xyriel first joined Star Circle Quest in 2009. Since then, she has appeared in numerous Kapamilya shows including May Bukas Pa, Rubi, Noah, The Legal Wife, and Nathaniel.
She also starred in a number of films with ABS-CBN including A Mother’s Story, Sisterakas, and Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy.
In 2017, she played the role of young Lily / Ivy Aguas on the top-rating Kapamilya teleserye Wildflower.