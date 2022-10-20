Y2023/25 AISL HARROW SCHOLARSHIPS OPEN FOR APPLICATIONS

TWO-YEAR A-LEVEL FULL SCHOLARSHIPS

FOR A LIFE-CHANGING HARROW-BRANDED EDUCATION

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The prestigious Y2023/25 AISL Harrow Scholarships are accepting applications from 17 October until 9 December 2022. The awards are open to students worldwide who are about to pursue their A-Level education and yet to join the AISL Harrow Schools family. Recipients of the Scholarships will enjoy access to world-class educational resources and to the ‘Educational Excellence for Life and Leadership’ at one of the designated AISL Harrow Schools.

A “GOLDEN TICKET” TO THE WORLD’S TOP UNIVERSITIES

A Harrow-branded education goes beyond academic achievements. AISL Harrow students are encouraged to develop leadership attributes, guided by the longstanding Harrow values that will benefit them for the rest of their lives. Anchored by the 450-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK, AISL Harrow Schools nurture leaders of tomorrow who are respectful, responsible, progressive and forward-looking. Met with overwhelming enthusiasm upon its inception, the AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme is the most generous awards offered by Asia International School Limited (AISL) Education Group. The scholars have been described as holders of “golden tickets to the world’s top universities”.

Over the past two years, the Scholarships have received applications from nearly 1,000 outstanding candidates from around 100 countries. A total of 11 recipients have been selected, who have since studied in AISL Harrow Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Moving into the third year, AISL Education Group is offering even broader options. Applicants can choose their preferred AISL Harrow Schools located in Bangkok, Beijing, Haikou, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen. 12 Scholarships for two years of A-Level programme will be awarded.

STELLAR ACADEMIC RESULTS WITH ONE OF THE LEADING A-LEVEL PROGRAMMES IN ASIA

AISL Harrow students have consistently achieved remarkable academic results each year. In 2022, an incredible 71% of graduates of AISL Harrow Schools achieved A*-A at A-Level exams, which is near twice the average score in the UK. Students have received more than 1,000 conditional offers from the world’s top universities. Nearly 20 of those were from Oxbridge and Ivy League institutions such as Harvard University, and more than 300 were from global Top-50 universities. Additionally, the cohort has received over 100 offers from the G5 and more than 460 from the Russell Group in the UK. AISL Harrow Schools also offer dedicated University Admissions and Careers guidance, where tailored assistance and expert counsel are provided.

25 YEARS OF HOLISTIC EDUCATION: UNLOCKING PASSION AND POTENTIAL

The AISL Harrow Scholarships stem not only from the Harrow’s 450 years of heritage and holistic education, it is also a testament to AISL Education Group’s exceptional achievements in introducing Harrow education to Asia, with progressive teaching methodologies and distinctive curricula that place the Group at the forefront of the industry. After 25 years, the Group today is operating 19 school licenses spanning 12 regions in Asia, all following the high standards of Harrow School in the UK. It brings together top global educational resources and world-class faculty teams to provide students with excellent learning and co-curricular opportunities, while offering them personalised support and guidance on further education.

Every AISL Harrow student, regardless of their background or interests, has the chance to unlock their potential and pursue their dreams. “The school recognised and supported my passion in veterinary medicine, which gave me the confidence to embrace more challenges without fear,” said Yi Sum, recipient of the first annual AISL Harrow Scholarships. Her fellow scholar, Finley, also shared: “The A-Level programme at AISL Harrow Shanghai has allowed me to focus on my strengths and interests, such as music, film, art, humanities, and history.”

APPLICATION TIMELINE

Applicants can submit their expression of interest forms from 17 October to 9 December 2022. Shortlisted applicants will be required to take the A-Level assessment test between 9 and 26 January 2023 and be interviewed online between 30 January and 23 February 2023. The final results will be announced on 31 March 2023.

For more details and to submit your application, please visit the official website: https://www.harrowschools.com/aisl-harrow-scholarships/. Follow AISL Harrow’s official WeChat account “AISL Harrow” for the latest updates on the Scholarships.

ABOUT AISL EDUCATION GROUP

Asia International School Limited (AISL) Education Group is a leading provider of education services in Asia. The AISL Harrow family of schools comprises Harrow International Schools, Harrow Innovation Leadership Academies, and Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centres, which proudly draw on the 450-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK, embracing the Harrow Values of Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship. We are committed to the highest standards and quality of education for all students, delivering educational excellence for life and leadership.