Yadea to Showcase All-new Innovations and Futuristic Product Range at Vietnam National Conference

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yadea Group, (01585.HK), the world’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that it will hold a product release and dealer event at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 24. At the event Yadea will unveil three innovative products, namely YADEA VoltGuard, YADEA Fierider and YADAE Keeness, with more than 500 national dealers in attendance.

The event, featuring an outdoor test-riding area, an indoor exhibition area, and a high-speed electric motorcycle show, will be attended by local government officials, embassy counselors, and local media teams.

Vietnam is one of the most populous countries in Southeast Asia and is home to a large young population, and a growing economy with high demand for two-wheel electric vehicles. Therefore, Yadea sees Vietnam as the perfect market to launch its new heavyweight products.

In the future, Yadea Group will continue to focus on core technology innovation in the field of electric travel, bringing leading solutions for electric travel to global users and creating a new generation of green travel. The company’s mission is to “Electrify Your Life” by providing high-quality, innovative, and environmentally-friendly products that enhance the electric travel experience. With the 2023 Vietnam dealer meeting, Yadea is poised to expand its international reach and continue its commitment to sustainable development.

Yadea is inviting those interested in participating in the event or learning more about the products on show to contact (+84) 0204 629 9288.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 70 million users in over 100 countries, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people “Electrify Your Life”, Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

