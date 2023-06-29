Yalla Showcases Latest Hard-Core Game at Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023

DUBAI, UAE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced it showcased its new hard-core game, Merge Kingdoms, at the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2023, MENA’s premier esports and gaming event. Offering an exceptional gaming experience steeped in local custom, Merge Kingdoms gained great popularity among players during the 5-day event.

Officially launched in June 2023, Merge Kingdoms is Yalla’s second hard-core game, following the success of the Company’s debut hard-core game, Age of Legends. Merge Kingdoms is a strategy game that takes players on a captivating journey through an Arabian-themed environment, bringing the world of Arabian folklore to life with stunning visuals, rich landscapes, and enchanting Middle Eastern music. The integration of Yalla’s unique voice chat engine enhances the game’s real-time strategy element, allowing players to coordinate during battles without using third-party tools. Merge Kingdoms’ interactive social features, intriguing storyline and vibrant community attracted broad player attention at the Festival.

“We are encouraged by the warm reception our new game, Merge Kingdoms, received from players at DEF 2023,” said Mr. Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla. “Its strong showing reflects our local expertise and strengthens our brand awareness across the region. With the fast development of MENA’s gaming and esports industry, we view mid- and hard-core games as a crucial growth driver for our diversified product portfolio. As always, we will continue to develop digital products tailored to the needs of local users, seizing growth opportunities in the region and contributing to the development of the local digital economy.”

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; Waha, a social networking product featuring 3-D avatars; and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

