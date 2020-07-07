“Yam Concepcion recalls humble beginnings in showbiz”

Yam Concepcion looked back on her humble beginnings before she became one of the most-sought after actresses in local show business today.

In an interview with Ruffa Gutierrez for Love Thy Chika on Sunday, July 5, the Kapamilya star shared that she started in the music industry as part of the band Ursaminor.

“Yung guitarist namin umalis na sa banda namin. Tapos si Monty Macalino, vocalist of Mayonnaise, he joined our band. So naging four-piece band kami. Tapos sabi ni Monty, ‘Meron akong single. Gusto mo bang maging leading lady ko doon for a music video?’ Sabi ko, ‘O sige why not wala naman akong ginagawa,’” she said.

“Nag-star ako sa music video nila na ‘Sinungaling.’ Doon ako na-discover. Na-discover ako ni Claire dela Fuente sa music video. She connected me to Viva,” she added.

[embedded content]

In 2011, Yam was introduced by Viva Artists Agency as a sexy actress.

In the interview, she recalled being aware of people’s impression of her.

“Lahat ng roles na nakukuha ko puro pa-sexy so automatically ‘yung impression doon, ‘Sino naman itong sexy starlet na ito? Masyadong naghahanap ng attention para lang makapasok sa industriya.’ Ganun ‘yung parang impression nila,” she said.

However, it was her role in the 2018 hit series Halik that forever changed this impression.

According to the 32-year-old star, she considers being cast as Jade Bartolome as a turning point in her career as an actress.

And though it took her a while before her acting prowess got recognized, Yam said she believes that “everything happens for a reason.”

“It wasn’t overnight kasi ang dami ko ring pinagdaanan until nakuha ko ‘yung role sa Halik. That’s why I am very grateful,” she said.

“Talagang little by little mararamdaman mo. Mas mafi-feel mo ‘yung mga wins kapag na-experience mo ‘yung pinakamababa hanggang sa you work your way up. Mas ma-aappreciate mo ‘yung trabaho,” she added.

Yam said she considers being part of Halik as her most unforgettable showbiz experience to date because that’s how she got her first award as an actress.

Following the success of Halik , Yam went on to land another major role in the ABS-CBN afternoon series Love Thy Woman .