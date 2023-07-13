Yamsuan: More deputized officers needed to crack down on drunk, drugged driving

MANILA, Philippines – Bicol Saro party-list Representative Brian Raymund Yamsuan wants more officers from the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the local government units (LGUs) to be deputized in enforcing the law against driving under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs.

Yamsuan said the number of personnel from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) remains insufficient in implementing Republic Act (RA) 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act, which makes the law ineffective in minimizing road crashes and other accidents.

Amending RA 10586 to make it mandatory for the LTO to deputize selected officers of the PNP, the MMDA and the LGUs in enforcing this law’s provisions will help ensure road safety and help educate drivers on the perils of drinking under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Yamsuan said.

This proposed amendment is provided under House Bill (HB) 7968 filed by Yamsuan, a former assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Road safety, drivers’ education

The bill, which has been referred to the Committee on Transportation of the House of Representatives, also aims to integrate road safety and drivers education into the K-to-12 curriculum to help instill in the early stages of a child’s development the value of exercising extreme caution on the road and warn against the devastating effects of drunk or drugged driving.

“One life lost to drunk or drugged driving is one too many. The number of deaths from drunk or drugged driving-related accidents could have been minimized, if not totally prevented, had we more officers on the streets to conduct roadside operations, especially during the holidays when cases of driving under the influence significantly increase,” Yamsuan said.

More test kits

Yamsuan, a member of the House committee on transportation, underscored the need for the LTO and its deputized agencies to procure enough sobriety and drug test kits to enforce the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act effectively.

He said there were cases reported when drivers who were obviously drunk were let go instead of being charged outright for violating the anti-drunk and drugged driving law simply because there were no testing equipment available for the apprehending officers to use.

“The reason the law was enacted was to ensure that drunk and drugged drivers do not get to harm others when they take the wheel. What we need is express action when it comes to apprehending them. Our law enforcers need to have the proper equipment necessary to do their job right and quickly get these irresponsible drivers off the streets,” Yamsuan added.

Random tests, inspections

Under HB 7968, the LTO is also tasked to regularly conduct random inspections in public utility vehicle (PUV) terminals and do quick random drug tests among PUV drivers.

The measure also states that “should a driver be found positive for drug use, appropriate action shall be undertaken and the operator shall likewise be made liable if found to be non-compliant with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) guidelines on drug-free workplaces.”

11,000 deaths

Yamsuan recalled that Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has recently expressed concern over the 11,000 deaths recorded annually in the Philippines because of road crashes due to drunk driving, overspeeding, texting while driving and human error.

Bautista was citing United Nations (UN) data.

Based on data from the PNP Highway Patrol Group, Yamsuan said the number of road accidents caused by drunk drivers rose to 59 incidents or at least 90 percent in November 2022 , compared to 31 recorded in the previous month of the same year.

This is even higher by 210 percent compared to 19 road crashes attributed to drunk driving in September 2022.

From January to August 2022, the LTO’s Law Enforcement Service-Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Enforcement Unit responded to 402 road crash incidents, where 353 drivers tested positive for alcohol intoxication.

These drunk driving-related accidents led to 15 deaths and 232 cases of physical injuries.

Yamsuan said that under HB 7988, which he filed with Camarines Sur. Rep. LRay Villafuerte, the PNP, MMDA and the local traffic enforcement officers of LGUs are required to annually submit a list of law enforcement officers that may be deputized to enforce the law against drunk and drugged driving “without prejudice to the qualifications and guidelines that the LTO may impose.”

RA 10586 penalizes drivers found guilty of driving while drunk or drugged with fines from P20,000 up to P500,000, and imprisonment if the accident leads to physical injuries or homicide.

The offender’s driver’s license shall also be confiscated and suspended for 12 months or perpetually revoked if found guilty.

