Yang Ming Marine and BlueX Trade Partner to Further Revolutionize Integrated Ocean Logistics

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and BlueX Trade have established a partnership to bring customers digitalized integrated logistics. Through the launch, customers can effortlessly search for thousands of routes online and digitally book within minutes directly with Yang Ming Marine. This partnership is the second of its kind that BlueX has solidified in recent months, the previous carrier being Evergreen Marine Corporation, which has since launched with over 5000 customers to date.

“Digitalization, intelligence, and a focus on the customer are the goals that Yang Ming Marine has been striving for. Through our partnership with BlueX Trade, we look forward to providing real-time rates and digital booking services to bring new experiences via innovative models to customers,” says Yang Ming’s Chief Information Officer, Steven Tsao.

Carriers such as Yang Ming and Evergreen Marine now have access to a software platform solution that can be deployed rapidly and leverage the latest in AI/Machine learning to optimize pricing. Carriers partnered with BlueX will not only be able to generate revenue through better container monetization but also through premium and third-party logistics services as well.

“We believe carriers open to connecting the industry through technology have the potential to unlock huge value from their existing network. By working with BlueX, carriers get the latest technology solution along with the ability to monetize their container volume with new revenue sources,” says Sean O’Malley, CEO of BlueX Trade.

