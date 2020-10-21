Yanke Corporation to showcase sustainable Beauty Cosmetic line LAVISSE during Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As part of the upcoming Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week taking place from 9-13 November, renowned industry sub-contract manufacturer Yanke will be showcasing their new range of “green” products – LAVISSE. The new product line includes skincare, body care, fragrance, men’s grooming, and personal hygiene products that are manufactured using plant-based, bio-degradable and compostable materials as part of their efforts to replace materials sourced from petroleum and its by-products.



Sustainable Earth Solutions – We use more plant sourced material to replace petroleum sourced materials. we have re-fill packaging system is available for you to select. Bio-degradable and compositable material is always in our consideration when we develop new products



Our demo brand LAVISSE covers product lines for personal care, body care, perfume and personal hygiene products. We can produce all these products with your brand, design and special ingredients requirement for marketing claims, or you can just take and sell the LAVISSE products as it is.

Yanke’s production facility is registered with GMPC, ISO22716 and FDA, and are certified to produce products for Dairy Farm, drugstores such as CVS, Superdrug, Mannings, Guardian, Priceline and Chemist Warehouses to name a few. Yanke is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in Hong Kong serving global clients, with heavy investment in R&D to ensure their product quality meets customer needs and market trends.

“We have been developing and supplying primary and secondary packaging components to clients in the US, Europe and Australia, and now we are moving strongly into developing and offering solutions for SUSTAINABLE packaging components as well as GREEN formulations. With our latest demo product range LAVISSE collection we can customize it for customers to include their brand, design, product or ingredient requirements for their marketing needs, or they can choose to sell LAVISSE products as is. LAVISSE perfume and body care range are currently available in Australia,” said Paul Huang, Managing Director of Yanke Corporation

For over 15 years Yanke has specialized in offering a wide range of sub-contract services to the beauty industry including product design, packaging engineering and development, filling and packing, quality control, logistics and delivery. The company has an established an in-house team of experienced professionals to handle graphic design, packaging engineering, formulation development, sourcing, project management, production, quality control and shipping. Providing the industry with a world-class service with creative product ideas, competitive pricing, consistent quality and on-time delivery.

Check more information from Yanke’s official video. For parties interested in their services, don’t hesitate to register as a buyer to schedule an online meeting with Yanke from November 9 to 13.

Please contact Paul Huang, Managing Director at +86 1390 171 3385 or email sales@yankecorp.com to send an immediate enquiry.

Cosmoprof Asia is hosting the first-ever online event and provide 5 days of comprehensive webinars, virtual live demonstrations and business matching during the entire digital week, from November 9 to 13. Register now to start connecting.