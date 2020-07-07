Yanong battles Gamez in 2nd Bubble bout

ALMOST more than a week after dismantling American Clay Burns, Filipino Reymond Yanong fights anew; this time against Mexican Genaro Gamez on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) in Top Rank’s boxing event at the Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reymund Yanong (right) in face-off with Genaro Gamez of Mexico after their formal weigh-in and prior to their nontitle junior welterweight clash in Top Rank’s boxing event at the Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Negros Occidental native has no problem fighting again since he wasn’t beaten up during his split-decision victory over Burns in their nontitle welterweight bout last June 25. The 26-year-old Yanong improved his win-loss-draw record to 11-5-1 with nine knockouts.

“Well, he was not hurt or injured. That’s why it’s okay for him to fight, according to his trainer. It looks like he just sparred. It’s also good that he’s still fresh,” said Yanong’s Los Angeles-based handler, Greg Asuncion, to The Manila Times in an online interview on Tuesday.

During the fighters’ formal weigh-in, Yanong notched 141.9 lbs while Gamez was 4 lbs over the bout-regulated 142 lbs. However, Asuncion explained why Team Yanong had no problem with that.

“Well, pumayag na rin kami (we eventually allowed it) because [for] every 1-lb excess, $1,000 goes to us. So, 4 lbs over siya kaya (was his weight, and that’s why) $4,000 penalty goes to our purse,” said Asuncion, who expects his ward to win a second straight bout at the Bubble, the sanitized MGM Grand floor and adjacent convention center where only boxers, trainers and promoters stage fights sans a live audience.

Aside from dangling a worthwhile purse, Gamez presents a worthy challenge, holding a 9-1 win-loss record with six knockouts.