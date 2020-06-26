Yanong burns Texan Burns by split decision

UP and coming boxer Reymond Yanong made it to the so-called bubble, following Mike “Magic” Plania to the win column.

Yanong overcame a sluggish start and pulled off a split-decision win over American Clay Burns in their six round, nontitle welterweight bout, organized by Top Rank at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 26-year-old connected a flurry of punches in the last four rounds after struggling in the first two. Leading with jabs, he delivered a powerful right in the sixth to end the fight on a high note, earning favorable scores from the judges.

Judge Tim Cheatham leaned towards the Texan Burns with 58-56, but Julie Lederman gave a 59-55 score, and Chris Migliore went all-in for Yanong with 58-56, awarding the Filipino a scorching win by a split decision.

“There’s another Filipino who fought in the card tonight. There are lots of Filipinos who reside in the United States,” Top Rank chief Bob Arum told The Manila Times via an overseas call.

“I didn’t think it was close. He clearly won the fight,” Arum said about Yanong.

Yanong made his hometown of Parañaque City proud when he improved his 11-5-1 win-loss-draw record with nine knockouts.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Burns failed to do justice to his 9-8-2 win-loss-draw record with four knockouts, looking like he was running out of gas in the latter part of the match.

After Plania and Yanong, two more Filipinos will fight in the bubble: Mark Bernaldez and Reymart Gaballo.

Bernaldez will fight undefeated Albert Bell on July 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada while Gaballo will toe the line with Szilveszter Ajtai on July 17 in Miami, Florida.