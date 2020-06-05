Yanson 4 ‘misled the public’ in arrest order, siblings already fled PH–lawyer

MANILA, Philippines—The legal counsel of Leo Rey Yanson, the incumbent president of Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI), disputed the claim of his client’s siblings about their arrest warrants being “unofficial,” saying that it has “misled the public.”

In a statement issued Thursday, lawyer Gerry Llena added that Leo Rey’s siblings Roy, Emily, Ricardo Jr. and Celina Yanson-Lopez—known as the Yanson four— have already fled the country, as per Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) record.

The siblings fled despite being issued warrants of arrest against them, as well as five others, by the Municipal Trial Court Branch 7 in Bacolod City for grave coercion.

Llena also said that the siblings have not posted bail set at P36,000 each.

“The CIDG reported that the Yanson four went abroad. In other words, that obviously means that they are aware of the issuance of the warrant against them,” Llena said.

The lawyer explained that the warrants of arrest issued by Judge Abraham Bayona against the Yanson four were issued on March 10 after the court found probable cause and ordered the issuance of the warrants.

The case stemmed from the ongoing family dispute over the control of VTI, which is estimated to have at least 4,800 buses in its fleet and 18,000 employees nationwide.

“As a lawyer, I have been closely monitoring the case and check on the records of the court which should also be the role of their lawyers,” Llena said.

The lawyer argued that the Yanson four’s Motion to Suspend Proceedings and Hold in Abeyance Issuance of Warrant filed on March 9 was already “moot,” saying that the warrant had already been issued.

“Issuance and release of the warrant are two different things,” Llena explained.

He added that the hearing was postponed on March 17 as Bacolod was placed under enhanced community quarantine.

Leo Rey’s lawyer also said that the Yanson four’s counsel, Shiela Sison, did not take time to argue with him, adding that she insisted to have him disqualified.

“I mentioned that there was already an order and their motion was already moot but she did not listen to me. I asked her, you’re asking for the affirmative relief for you clients? That’s elementary in the rules of procedure that before court could act on the your motion the court has to acquire jurisdiction which is also elementary in the courts procedure,” he said.

