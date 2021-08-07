YAOYI Technology has transformed the Bright Annealing Furnace line and improved the quality of cold-rolled stainless steel coils

NINGBO, China, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Yaoyi Stainless Steel, located in the southeast coast of China, covers an area of more than 50 acres and has 25 years of experience in the producing cold rolled stainless steel coils.

Because it specializes in the research and development, production and sales of high-precision stainless steel strip for more than two decades, YAOYI has a very close relationship with its customers, and some customers have cooperated for 23 years.

This time, the general manager of Yaoyi spent more than $150,000 to renovate the Bright Annealing Furnace line, which greatly improved the elongation, surface and mechanical properties of cold-rolled stainless steel coils.

Yaoyi currently mainly produces cold-rolled stainless steel strips such as 201, 301, 304, 304L, and 316. It is worth mentioning that the star product 301 stainless steel coils can meet the requirements of customers for high hardness and high tensile strength.

Among the 200, 300, and 400 series of stainless steels, 301 is the steel that is most likely to be strengthened by cold deformation, and has excellent rust resistance under atmospheric conditions, so it is suitable for applications that bear higher loads, light weight, and do not rust. Equipment parts. In addition, 301 is prone to work hardening when impacted by an external force, thereby absorbing more impact energy and providing higher safety guarantee for the equipment and production personnel.

Some properties of Cold-Rolled 301 Stainless Steel are shown in the table below:

301 Stainless Steel Coils/ Strips 12Cr17Ni7 Thickness 0.02 mm – 3.0 mm Width 3mm – 1250 mm Hardness 180 – 600 Finish 2B / BA/ HL, etc. Tensile ≥520 σb (MPa) Elongation ≥40 δ5 (%) Chemical Composition C：≤0.15 ， Si ：≤1.0 ， Mn ：≤2.0 ， Cr ：16.0～18.0 ，

Ni ：6.0-8.0， S ：≤0.03 ， P ：≤0.045

The raw materials are purchased from BAO STEEL, TISCO or a company designated by the customer.

-Customized stainless steel strips/ coils.

-Processing techniques like slitting, rewinding and cut to length.

-Deburring and edge dressing.

-Coil coating.

-Specific packing such as crates, heat treated pallets.

-Facility to load 20GP or 40GP containers.

