Yap defends bill renaming NAIA

ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap on Saturday said the proposed renaming of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was not meant to discredit the heroic contributions of the late senator and husband of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA

In a statement, Yap, one of the authors of House Bill 7031, along with Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte, said there was no political bearing when they proposed to change NAIA to the Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas, saying it was about time.

“We just deem it more appropriate for our international airport to bear the name of our country. Instead of reflecting just one hero, we want to reflect our everyday heroes — the Filipino people,” Yap said.

“With this name change, we are presenting a positive and objective image to our international airport and we are not discrediting the heroic contributions of [the] late senator [Benigno] Aquino [Jr.] with this proposal,” the lawmaker said.

He clarified that they were still open to suggestions as they were still discussing the matter during the committee deliberations.

But Yap stressed that they would make sure that NAIA’s new name would bear the name of the Philippines as it is the international gateway of the country.

As to the timing of the filing, which happened as the country battles the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Yap said it was not a priority measure as they would leave it to the committees as to when deliberations would be.

“In fact, it has not been read yet in the plenary. This goes for all the bills filed by our district and party-list representatives — no special treatment, just by order of priority because our focus is still on addressing Covid-19 in the country,” he said.

NAIA has been listed among the world’s worst airports but took a leap in 2018 when it was recognized as the 10th most improved, according to British-based consultancy Skytrax’ 2018 survey.

“So, it’s high time to rename NAIA so it could finally let go of its negative image,” said Yap, who is currently the legislative caretaker of the lone district of Benguet.

Along with Rep. Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte, and Yap, the bill’s co-author is Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco, an administration ally.

According to the bill’s explanatory note: “NAIA is the international gateway of the Philippines, being the biggest and largest international airport in the country. As such, there is a need to identify the same belonging to the Philippines. Hence, the proposed renaming to ‘Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas.’”