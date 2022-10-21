Yasmien Kurdi Reveals ‘Pinalayas’ Due Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd

Yasmien Kurdi Allegedly ‘Pinalayas’ Due Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz

Kapuso actress Yasmien Kurdi revealed ‘pinalayas’ experience allegedly due to Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz.

Yasmien recently discussed her unforgettable encounter with Bea in an interview with PEP. Yasmien claims that Baseco Compound was the location for the shooting of the Bakekang series at the time she was acting in it.

Bea and John Lloyd were also filming for their television series Maging Sino Ka Man at that time. At the time, Yasmien was unaware that the other channel was also filming there.

She simply entered a tent that she assumed was for her because she is familiar with the tools and items on the set from the businesses hired for the film. She acknowledged that she had requested breakfast as usual when she arrived to start her day.

“Ako, pasok, latag na ako ng higaan ko lahat. Humihingi na ako ng breakfast ko para makastart na ng day, breakdown, ganito, usual,” the Kapuso actress share in the interview.

A member of the production, however, approached Yasmien Kurdi and stated, “Miss Yas, hindi po kayo dito. Set po ito nina Bea at John Lloyd.” Yasmien recalled the encounter with the former Kapamilya star as her most memorable one, even if she was unable to meet Bea at the time.

She continued by saying that it was a good thing Bea was not present since it would have been far worse for her. Working together was an opportunity for Yasmien and Bea in the primetime series Start-Up PH.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: ‘Harutan’ of Sandro Marcos, Aniela Tolentino in Congress Criticized

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at PhilNews for more updated news