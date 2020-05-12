“Yassi Pressman celebrates first birthday without her father Ronnie”

Actress Yassi Pressman remembers her father Ronnie Pressman on her 25th birthday.

With the recent passing of her father Ronnie Pressman just last February, Yassi Pressman could not help but dedicate her birthday post last May 11, Monday, to her late father. Known to have shared a very close and loving relationship with his two daughters, Yassi and Issa, British citizen Ronnie passed due to complications due to old age at 90 years old. On her 25th birthday, Yassi posted a photo of herself and younger sister Issa and wrote,

“First one without you, I’m 25 today Papa! Gonna promise to be the best that I can be!!!! Just like you taught me!

I’m a big girl now! Promise to take care of this one and every person that I love and everyone who shows me love! THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART I might not be able to reply to every single one of you guys but my heart is with you all! Stay safe and spread love and kindness!!!Sent out food veggies and toys to some hospitals with the help of my friend& hope we made you guys smile ~ and seeing that will already be a great gift for me!”